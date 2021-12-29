Winterville police are seeking assistance to locate a stolen a jet ski and suspects in the crime.
A release from the department said that a Yamaha WaveRunner was stolen between 10:30 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday in the area of Amy’s Place and Winterfield Drive. The vehicle is red and white with a black hull.
Anyone with information on the vehicle or the people who stole it are asked to call (252) 756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at (252) 758-7777.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
1500 block Bridle Circle, 2:03-2:10 p.m. Dec. 23: yard ornament valued at $100 stolen; case active.
300 block South Square Drive, 10 p.m. Dec. 23-6:58 p.m. Dec. 26: handgun valued at $300 stolen from residence; case active.
2511 E. 10th St., 7:20 a.m. Dec. 25: vending machine broken at the Wash House; sodas valued at $5 stolen; case inactive.
700 block Thomas Langston Road, 3:15 p.m. Dec. 25: tablet valued at $900 stolen from vehicle; case inactive.
2100 block Silver Maple Lane, 11 p.m. Dec. 24-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27: bluetooth speaker valued at $150, computer monitor valued at $120, wall poster valued at $5 stolen from apartment mailbox; case active.
105 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 6:12 p.m. Dec. 27: speakers valued at $119.99 stolen from Trade It; case active.
Assaults
2460 Stantonsburg Road, 8:48 p.m. Dec. 26: man assaulted at Food Lion; attempted theft of alcoholic beverages valued at $16.88 reported; case active.
2111 W. Arlington Blvd., 12:19 a.m. Dec. 27: man assaulted by girlfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
4100 block N.C. 222, Fountain, 2:37 a.m. Dec. 23: vehicle tampered with at residence; case active.
7509 N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 12:03 p.m. Dec. 9-11:30 a.m. Dec. 28: hair clippers valued at $18, other goods valued at $20 stolen from Dollar General; case active.
1080 U.S. 64 Alt. West, Bethel, 1:20-1:48 a.m. Dec. 29; vehicle tampered with at residence; case active.