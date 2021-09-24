A caretaker accused of defrauding an elderly woman of over $90,000 was arrested by Winterville Police on Tuesday the department reported.
Chief Ryan Willhite said that Oreatha Phillips, 52, used the victim's ATM card to steal money over a period of six months. Phillips was the woman's nurse, Willhite said.
The victim was a Greenville resident who has since left the area. An investigation was launched after the family of the victim noticed that bills were not getting paid.
After looking at the victim's account the family pursued charges.
Phillips is believed to have visited ATMs around Winterville to withdraw the money. She was charged with eight counts each of obtain property by false pretense, identity theft and exploiting the trust of a disabled of elderly person.