A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a suspect police have been seeking for almost a year.
Nakya Harris, 19, of 384 Tar Heel Drive was stopped by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 2. The deputy determined that Harris was being sought by the Greenville Police Department in connection to the Oct. 3 robbery of Tim’s Beach Bingo.
In May, the GPD posted surveillance footage from the night of the robbery to Facebook in an effort to get the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The post said that at approximately 1 p.m. the suspect entered Tim’s Beach Bingo, went into its office, pulled a gun and demanded money. The suspect, which the post identified as a man, made off with cash and was last seen getting into a silver vehicle.
A warrant for Harris’ arrest said that she made off with $2,758 in the robbery and threatened the life of an employee with the gun.
Harris was already awaiting an appearance in court for a Dec. 2020 break-in. A warrant from that incident said she is accused of breaking into a residence and stealing an Xbox Series S, DVDs, video games, jewelry, a safe containing $15,000 cash, wrapped presents under the tree and approximately $300 in cash more from a bedroom dresser.
For the Tim’s Beach Bingo incident, Harris is charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was jailed under a $275,000 secured bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.