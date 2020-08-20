The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested a Winterville woman on charges of child abuse and a controlled substance violation.
Jennifer Nicole Blake, 35, of Winterville previously was arrested on July 27 on felony drug trafficking charges, the sheriff’s office said in news release. She was released on an $85,000 secured bond the same day.
On Tuesday, detectives were conducting surveillance to locate Blake, due to a warrant for her arrest on misdemeanor child abuse charges.
Just before noon, detectives observed Blake leaving her residence in a vehicle. She was stopped in the area of Granada Drive and South Square Drive in Winterville. During a search conducted with the aid of the sheriff’s office K-9, detectives seized 10 Lorazepam tablets.
Blake was arrested on the child abuse warrant and also charged with a controlled substance violation. She was searched during the booking process, and a female detention officer located and seized eight grams of heroin.
Blake was charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor child abuse.
She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $320,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-in, theft
- 6900 block NC 222, Fountain, 11:38 a.m. Aug. 14-7:39 p.m. Aug. 18: residence broken into, $3,500 in cash stolen; case active.
Assault
- 800 block Jacksontown Road, Grifton, 10:33 p.m. Aug. 18: woman assaulted; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 300 block Manchester Street, 12:20 p.m. Aug. 17-10:58 a.m. Aug. 18: vehicle valued at $1,500 stolen; case inactive.
- 1601 Evans St., 4:11-8:41 a.m. Aug. 18: lighters valued at $30 stolen from Family Dollar; case ongoing.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 7:54 p.m. Aug. 18: groceries valued at $20 stolen from Walmart; case inactive.
Assaults
- 300 block Haven Drive, 4:45 a.m. Aug. 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case cleared by arrest.
- 2200 block Bellamy Circle, 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18: woman assaulted by boyfriend or girlfriend; case inactive.
- 700 block West Fourth Street, 12:10 a.m. Aug. 18: man assaulted; case inactive.