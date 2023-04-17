...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF EASTERN NORTH
CAROLINA TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity of
20 to 25 percent, and westerly winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon will lead to increased fire danger across
eastern NC tomorrow afternoon into early evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
A Greenville woman has been arrested in the reported kidnapping and sexual assault of a 17-year-old, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday.
Christina Marie Mills, 40, of Cornelius Drive, was arrested with first-degree kidnaping, second-degree rape, human trafficking of a child and sexual servitude of a child. She was jailed Saturday at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.
Deputies on April 5 responded to a request to check on the welfare of a 17-year-old girl who appeared to be suffering from mental health issues, the sheriff’s office reported.
The girl told deputies that she was the victim of human trafficking, the agency said in a news release.
A subsequent investigation resulted in warrants against Mills, the agency reported. An investigation is continuing and further details were not released.