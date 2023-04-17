Mills

Christina Marie Mills

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

A Greenville woman has been arrested in the reported kidnapping and sexual assault of a 17-year-old, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday.

Christina Marie Mills, 40, of Cornelius Drive, was arrested with first-degree kidnaping, second-degree rape, human trafficking of a child and sexual servitude of a child. She was jailed Saturday at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.