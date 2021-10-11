A woman stabbed her 1-year-old child in sight of a Greenville Police Department officer called to her home during a dispute over the child’s custody, the department reported.
The incident occurred about 1:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment at 1014 Taylor St. in north Greenville. Officers responding to a disturbance call found Cierra Dyer, 21, arguing with her mother over the custody of her daughter.
Inside the house, an officer entered the kitchen and witnessed Dyer stabbing the child in the back, the department reported. When the officer moved to confront her, she threw the knife on the floor.
She was immediately taken into custody, a news release said. The department confirmed that she surrendered without incident.
The department said that a second officer on scene secured the 1-year-old, who was transported to Vidant Medical Center. The child is expected to make a full recovery, the release said.
Dyer was charged with attempted murder and felony child abuse. She remains in the Pitt County Detention Center.
Dyer has prior arrests for willful/wanton injury to real property and reckless driving from July 2017.