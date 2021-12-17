A woman has been charged in a Dec. 3 wreck that killed a Greenville motorcyclist.
Asma Reeder of Greenville was charged Thursday with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, unsafe movement resulting in serious bodily injury to a motorcyclist and fail to yield-left turn, in connection to the death of Dennis Lee Spangler, 66 according to a Greenville Police Department news release.
The release said Reeder turned herself in to the Pitt County Detention Center Thursday morning and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Initial investigation into the wreck showed that a 2014 Kawasaki VN1700 touring motorcycle operated by Spangler was traveling north on Greenville Boulevard when Reeder’s car turned in front of him.
The motorcycle collided with the right front quarter of Reeder’s 2017 Chevrolet Cruz, which had been traveling south on the boulevard before attempting to turn onto Eastbrook Drive.
Spangler was thrown from the motocycle as a result of the collision and was transported to Vidant Medical Center. He died there from his injuries.
According to his obituary, Spangler was the manager of Blackbeard Cigars in Greenville. He was a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force and spent 26 years with the U.S. Postal Service before retiring as Postmaster of Ahoskie in 2012.
The release said that Reeder was cooperative with the investigation by the police department’s Traffic Safety Unit.