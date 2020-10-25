A Farmville woman was cited for driving while impaired after a single-car crash on Oct. 7, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 10:23 p.m. on Stantonsburg Road, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Christal Lynn McLawhorn, 23, of 6322 Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, ran off the road to the left, corrected, then ran off the road to the right and hit a ditch. She continued to drive, hit a utility pole and came to an uncontrolled stop in the ditch.
Her vehicle had $1,500 in damages and was not drivable.
She had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. Her blood alcohol level was 0.11.
Fifteen other people were also charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Oct. 5-19.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- James William Blake, 26, of 2366 Saintsville Road, Greenville, was stopped at 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 17 on U.S. 13 near Third Street by the State Highway Patrol. He had slurred speech and red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.15. He previously received DWIs in 2013, 2014 and 2016.
- George Boyd, 63, of 223 Nellie Court, Washington, N.C., was stopped at 3:11 p.m. on Oct. 10 on Stantonsburg Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had slurred speech, an open liquor bottle in the passenger seat and a mild odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused a test.
- Landon Davis Burroughs, 20, of 107 Lee St., Greenville, was stopped at 4:10 a.m. on Oct. 11 on Sulgrave Road near Stratford Road by the Greenville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on his breath and was asleep at the wheel. His blood alcohol level was 0.12.
- Crystal Rae Clements, 37, of 6358 Brassie Drive, Grifton was stopped at 3:25 a.m. on Oct. 6 at Kitrell Road near Fire Tower Road by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. She was driving at a high rate of speed and refused to stop for law enforcement. She had an odor of alcohol on her breath and glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol level was 0.14.
- Ryheem Shameke Cogdell, 19, of 124 Shadetree Lane, Ayden, was stopped at 2:55 a.m. on Oct. 7 in the Sam Jones BBQ parking lot by the Winterville Police Department. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and glassy, red eyes. He refused an alcohol breath test.
- Demetra Evonne Daniels, 26, of 104 Cherry Court Apt. D, Greenville, was stopped at 11:17 p.m. on Oct. 9 on Reedy Branch Road by the Winterville Police Department. Her blood alcohol level was 0.13. Details about her physical state were not available. She previously received DWIs in 2016 and 2018.
- Marco Antonio Gonzalez, of 101 Creekside Drive, Selma, was stopped at 5:36 p.m. on Oct. 18 on N.C. 30 by the State Highway Patrol. He was driving 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, had an open container, was unable to stand on one leg and had red, glassy eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.26.
- Cameron Joseph Grimsley, 33, of 477 First St., Ayden, was stopped at 4:29 a.m. on Oct. 18 on First Street near Pitt Street by the Ayden Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol was 0.09.
- Matthew Thomas Hodges, 38, of 1307 Angels End B, Greenville, was stopped at 8:42 p.m. on Oct. 9 on River Road by the State Highway Patrol. He hit a car that was parked in the roadway, had an odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet and said he had one beer. He refused an alcohol test. He previously received a DWI in 2003.
Bailey Anne Hooks, 25, of 1028 Oberlin Road Apt. 2, Raleigh, was stopped at 4:49 p.m. on Oct. 10 on National Avenue by the State Highway Patrol. She had a strong odor of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol level was 0.32.
- Jennifer Marie Johnson, 37, of 412 Northwest Acres Drive, Greenville, was stopped at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 on Northwest Acres Drive near Old River Road by the State Highway Patrol. She had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol on her breath and was unsteady on her feet. Her blood alcohol level was 0.18. She previously received DWIs in 2000, 2001, 2003, and 2006.
- Gregory Monte Joyner, 36, of 1303 Clark Street B, Greenville, was stopped at 12:02 a.m. on Oct. 12 on Baywood Drive by the Winterville Police Department. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.09. He previously received DWIs in 2009 and 2013.
Rigoberto Monzon, 48, of 3705 Bach Circle, Greenville, was stopped at 5:43 p.m. on Oct. 10 on U.S. 264 A near Kristin Drive by the Greenville Police Department. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.27.