A Kittrell woman was cited for driving while impaired after speeding and threatening a lab tech on Aug. 25, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 11:09 p.m. on U.S. 264, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Alexus Jane Smith, 19, of 4015 Colleen Way, Kittrell, was driving 74 mph in a 55 mph zone. She was very hyper, emotional and jittery and had large pupils, according to law enforcement reports.
She threatened to fight the lab tech at Vidant Medical Center if they didn’t do her blood work correctly for drug testing. She also was uncooperative with jail staff, according to law enforcement reports.
Results of her bloodwork were not available.
Ten other people were also charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Aug. 24-31.
In other cases court documents indicate:
Justin Thomas Chichester, 34, of 1205 North Third St., Richmond, Va., was stopped at 5:22 p.m. on Aug. 29 on Ivy Road near Hunter Chase Lane by the State Highway Patrol. He had drove his truck into a ditch, hitting a mailbox. His truck had $1,000 in damages and was not drivable. He caused $250 in property damages. He had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood test results were not available.
- Marvelous Dewan Foy, 23, of 314 Beaufort Road, Pollocksville, was stopped at 2:12 a.m. on Aug. 30 on N.C. 11 near Forlines Road by the Winterville Police Department. He was driving 73 mph in a 55 mph zone, was slow to pull over, had bloodshot, glassy eyes, slurred speed, a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol level was 0.16.
- Matthew Allen Moore, 28, of 2541 Barnes Hill Church Road, Nashville, was stopped at 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 24 on Tucker Road by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused a breath test.
- Adrian Rivas, 29, of 4145 East Ave., Ayden, was stopped at 10:07 p.m. on Aug. 27 on 14th Street near Planters Way by the State Highway Patrol. He had slurred speech, red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused a blood alcohol test. He previously received a DWI in 2017.
- Crystal Nicole Rouse, 37, of 323 Farm View Court, Winterville, was stopped at 12:59 a.m. on Aug. 28 on U.S. 264 Alt. by the State Highway Patrol. She was driving 60 mph in a 45 mph zone, had glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and was staggering. Her blood alcohol level was 0.15.
- Joshua Zane Smitley, 40, of 5708 Delbarton Court, Raleigh, was stopped at 5:12 p.m. on Aug. 26 on U.S. 264 by the State Highway Patrol. He had ran into the rear of another vehicle, sustaining $2,000 in damages to his vehicle and $600 to the other vehicle. The other vehicle was drivable, his vehicle was not. He passed out in the passenger seat, admitted to drinking, had slurred speech, stated he barely bumped the vehicle he hit, and was unable to plug in his phone. His blood test results were not available.
- Wallace Lee Speight, 37, of 614 Martin Drive, Princeville, was stopped at 1:56 a.m. on Aug. 30 on Kings Crossroads by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused a breath test. His blood alcohol level was 0.12.
- Coy Triplett, 51, of 2330 Vineyard Drive, Unit N7, Winterville, was stopped at 8:29 p.m. on Aug. 29 on N.C. 11 near Davenport Farm Road by the Winterville Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.23.
- Alberto Valasquez, 31, of 602 Sands Road, Greenville, was stopped at 7:53 p.m. on Aug. 28 on N.C. 11 Bypass by the State Highway Patrol. He was stopped for for crossing center lane. He had red eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused a blood alcohol test.
- Cessa David Velazquez, 26, of 1904 Rosemont Drive Apt. 12, Greenville, was stopped at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Barrus Construction Road by the State Highway Patrol. He ran off the road and his vehicle rolled over and struck a mailbox. His vehicle had $10,000 in damages and was not drivable. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet, peed on himself, had empty beer bottles in his vehicle and had red, glassy eyes. He refused a blood alcohol test.