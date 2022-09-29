Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36

Bradshaw

 Contributed photo

A Washington-area woman was arrested Tuesday for stealing cash from her employer in July, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.

A news release from the agency said that Jessica Renea Bradshaw, 36, was arrested for stealing more than $1,000 from the register of the Travel Store convenience mart at 6634 Clark's Neck Road in Pitt County.

Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and (252)-329-9566.