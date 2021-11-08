A three-vehicle collision on Saturday at the intersection of East 14th Street and Greenville Boulevard led to a woman being charged with hit and run.
A crash report from the Greenville Police Department alleges that the driver of a Kia Forte driving on East 14th Street ran a red light at 1:25 p.m. and collided with a car traveling northbound on Greenville Boulevard.
The driver of the Kia continued driving and crashed into a car with two juvenile passengers traveling south on Greenville Boulevard. The report said that the driver of the Kia left the scene without checking on the other motorists.
The report said that the driver of the first vehicle suffered possible injuries and was transported to Vidant Medical Center by Greenville-Fire Rescue. A juvenile passenger in the second vehicle also suffered possible injuries and was transported to Vidant.
The driver of the Kia, Jennifer Noble, 33, of 1403 Second St., Greenville, was located a few minutes after the crashes and arrested.
Noble was charged with felony hit and run-injury and lodged under a $10,000 secured bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
GREENVILLE
The police department released information in other cases with the following allegations and details:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1826 E. Arlington Blvd., 7:08 p.m., Oct. 10: financial card fraud in the amount of $340.79 reported at Walmart Neighborhood Market; case active.
- 4300 block East 10th Street, 11:30 p.m., Oct. 20: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Tools valued at $1,142 stolen. Electronics valued at $112, purse containing EBT valued at $50 stolen; case inactive.
- 2200 block Sunbury Way, 5 a.m., Nov. 1: handgun valued at $350 stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 1500 Beatty Street, 5 p.m., Nov. 5: cane corso puppy valued at $1,000 stolen from parking lot of Greenville Public Works building; case inactive.
- 800 block West 14th Street, 8:30 a.m., Nov. 6: $300 in cash stolen from residence; case inactive.
- 2200 block Old Courthouse Drive, 1:52 p.m., Nov. 6: vehicle broken into in parking lot. Bag valued at $120 containing $50 in cash, makeup and identification items valued at $350 stolen; case inactive.
- 100 block Keys Court, 3 a.m., Nov. 7: black 2006 Ford Fusion valued at $4,000 stolen from parking lot; case active.
Assaults
- 3000 block East 10th Street, midnight, Nov. 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend in parking lot; case inactive.
- 200 block West Gum Road, 3:31 p.m., Nov. 5: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
- 200 block Lindbeth Drive, 1:36 a.m., Nov. 6: woman assaulted by spouse at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 300 block East 10th Street, 1:58 a.m., Nov. 7: man assaulted by unknown person in parking lot; case closed by arrest.
- 1500 block Bridle Circle, 6:10 p.m., Nov. 7: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports with the following allegations and details:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1600 block Gum Swamp Church Road, Greenville, 12:14 p.m., Nov. 5: fraud reported in the amount of $20,000; case active.
- 2500 block Lester Mills Road, Greenville, 4 p.m., Oct. 30: break-in at residence. Tools valued at $925 stolen; case active.
- 5347 N.C. 43 N., Greenville, 9:30 p..m., Nov. 5: armed robbery at JIA Sweepstakes; case active.
- 700 block Birchwood Drive, Greenville, midnight, Nov. 7: generator valued at $1,198 stolen from residence; case active.
- 1300 block Carolyn Street, Greenville, midnight, Oct. 30: break-in at residence. Televisions valued at $300 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 1500 block Roberson Drive, Greenville, 12:36 a.m., Nov. 5: woman threatened by acquaintance at residence; case active.
- 7300 block N.C. 11 Bypass, 6:41 a.m., Nov. 5: man struck with vehicle by unknown person. Shell casing found near scene; case active.
- 100 block Evanswood Drive, Greenville, 12 p.m., Nov. 5: woman assaulted by adult child at residence; case cleared.
- 1200 block Dickerson Lane, Grimesland, 5:45 p.m., Nov. 6: man threatened by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
- 900 block Mizell Street, Greenville, 10:38 p.m., Nov. 6: man assaulted by known person at residence; case closed by arrest.
- 6100 block N.C. 43 South, Greenville, 2 p.m., Nov. 7: woman threatened by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.
- 1100 block Mimosa Lane, Greenville, 12:58 a.m., Nov. 8: man held at gunpoint by unknown individuals; case active.