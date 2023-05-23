A homeless Pitt County woman has been charged with an open count of murder in connection to a man's 2021 overdose death, vital records and court documents show.

Warrants obtained from the Pitt County Courthouse show that Abbie Michele Gomez, 39, was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and charged with murder on Monday in the Dec. 31, 2021, death of Scott Corbett Isley, 38, who lived in the 3400 block of Frog Level Road, southwest of Greenville.

