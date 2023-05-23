...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
A homeless Pitt County woman has been charged with an open count of murder in connection to a man's 2021 overdose death, vital records and court documents show.
Warrants obtained from the Pitt County Courthouse show that Abbie Michele Gomez, 39, was arrested by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office and charged with murder on Monday in the Dec. 31, 2021, death of Scott Corbett Isley, 38, who lived in the 3400 block of Frog Level Road, southwest of Greenville.
Documents indicated that Gomez lived on Frog Level Road but did not have a residential address. Warrants for her arrest were issued on March 31 of this year.
According to a death certificate, Isley died as a result of multi-drug toxicity brought about by Fentanyl and cocaine. The vital record said the cause of death was accidental. A records request for an investigative report, autopsy report and toxicology report was made to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Tuesday.
Isley's obituary states he was a lifelong resident of Greenville who attended D.H. Conley High School and Pitt Community College. He had worked as a mechanic.
Gomez is being held on a $2 million secured bond. She had pending charges in Pitt County Superior Court for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. She also has multiple prior arrests, including heroin possession, larceny and soliciting prostitution.
Gomez is set to appear in Pitt County District Court on June 7.