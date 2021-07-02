Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Raleigh woman after a local health care provider reported a someone was fraudulently obtaining prescriptions, the agency reported.
Deputies were first contacted by the provider in March and were told someone called in a prescription for Alprazolam, a Schedule IV controlled substance, to a local Walgreens without its authorization, a news release from the sheriff’s office said. A refill was obtained on the same prescription a month later.
After collecting documents from the pharmacy along with further investigation, deputies charged Crissie Clark Woolard, 42, with two counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud/forgery.
Woolard turned herself in to authorities on Thursday and was arrested on the outstanding warrants, the release said. She was also served with an outstanding failure to appear warrant for a traffic offense that occurred in 2018.
Woolard was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a$10,000 unsecured bond on the fraud charges and a $1,000 secured bond for the failure to appear charge. She was released after posting bond.