A Spring Lake woman was cited for driving while impaired after a four-vehicle wreck on Oct. 31, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 2:55 a.m. on Evans Street near Eighth Street, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Olivia Marie Anderson, 21, of 473 Falling Water Road, Spring Lake, gailed to stop at a stop sign and colliding with an ECU Police Department vehicle. After colliding with the first vehicle, Anderson continued to drive east bound, flipping her vehicle onto its side and striking two other vehicles that were parked.
Her vehicle had $5,000 in damages and was not drivable. The ECU Police Department vehicle had $10,000 in damages and was not drivable. The two parked vehicles each had $1,500 in damages and both were drivable.
Anderson was treated at the scene; Three others were transported to the hospital.
She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol test results were not available.
Six other people also were charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Oct. 26-Nov. 2.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Juan Andres Valentin Agustin, 30, of 990 Whichard Cherry Lane, Greenville, was stopped at 10:52 p.m. on Oct. 31 on U.S. 264 Alt by the State Highway Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.12.
- William Christopher East, 20, of 8824 Campfire Trail, Raleigh, was stopped at 2:03 a.m. on Oct. 30 on East 13th Street by the Greenville Police Department. He made a wide turn almost hitting a marked GPD car, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and glassy eyes. His blood alcohol level was 0.13.
- Christian Tyler Glenn, 21, of 14 Bassett Hall Lane, Sanford, was stopped at 11:17 p.m. on Oct. 30 on West Rock Springs Road near Edgewood Drive by the East Carolina University Police Department. He had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.17.
- Danielle Nicole Latham, 26, of 1920 Exchange Drive, Greenville, was stopped at 4:17 a.m. on Oct. 30 on Greenville Boulevard near Evans Street by the Greenville Police Department. She had failed to use headlights, was passed out, unable to wake up, had slowed speech, and red, glassy eyes. Her blood alcohol level was 0.16.
Patrol. He had red, glassy eyes, was unsteady on his feet, fled on foot and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood results were not available.