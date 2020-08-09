A Winterville woman was cited for driving while impaired after hitting a tree on Aug. 2, according to court and law enforcement reports.
The incident took place at 4:12 a.m. on Second Street near Laurinburg Street, according to the Ayden Police Department.
Benita Marie Warren, 29, of 2390 Brock Ave., Winterville, drove off the road and struck a tree. Her vehicle was not drivable and had $15,000 in damages. She had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and red, glassy eyes.
Her blood alcohol level was 0.16.
Four other people also were charged with driving while impaired according to records available between July 27-Aug. 3.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Clifford Michael Jahn, 45, of 1598 Ivy Road, Winterville, was stopped at 12:44 a.m. on July 30 at Planters Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Street by the Ayden Police Department. He had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. His blood alcohol level was 0.10.
- C
- alvin Ray Joyner, 57, of 312 Oak Grove Ave., Greenville, was stopped at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 2 at Tenth Street by the State Highway Patrol. He was slow making a left turn, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, was unsteady on his feet, had red, glassy eyes and had a dazed look. He previously received a DWI in 1998 and was charged with driving while license revoked in 2003. His blood alcohol level was 0.27.
- Ernest Ray Pettiway, 62, of 206 Greenville Blvd., Princeville, was stopped at 1 a.m. on Aug. 1 at Washington Street by the State Highway Patrol. He was passed out behind the wheel, had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and red, glassy eyes. He refused a test.
- Jameta Shaquel Pollard, 26, of 20 Carver Courts Apt. E, Kinston, was stopped at 2:29 a.m. on Aug. 2 at N.C. 11 near Reedy Branch Road by the Winterville Police Department. She was driving 74 mph in a 60 mph zone, had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. She previously received a DWI in 2015. Test results were not available.