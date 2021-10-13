A Greenville woman has been arrested for breaking into a church on Old Pactolus Road in Greenville.
A release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Department said that deputies responded to a breaking and entering call at Parker’s Chapel Church at 2241 Old Pactolus Road. An investigation led to a suspect being found nearby and she was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect did not identify herself to deputies or a magistrate, the release said, and she was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center as a Jane Doe. She was later identified as Aijanae Hedges, 19.
Hedges was charged with felony break or enter a place of worship and misdemeanor injury to personal property. What led to the misdemeanor was not clarified.
Hedges was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff's department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1200 block Frankie Coburn Road, Greenville, 10:56 a.m., Oct. 12: drugs valued at $350 stolen from residence; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 2500 block Carl Morris Road, Stokes, 6:50 p.m., Oct. 12: tools valued at $8,000, tractor valued at $20,000 stolen from residence; case active.
Assaults
- 1500 block Roberson Drive, Greenville, 4:21 p.m., Oct. 12: woman strangled by boyfriend at residence. Minor injuries sustained; case active.
- 1800 block Pactolus Highway, Greenville, 7:59 p.m., Oct. 12: woman threatened by boyfriend at residence; case active.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 200 block Hudson Street, 7 p.m., Oct. 11: break-in at residence. Cellphones valued at $300 stolen. Damage to kitchen window, screen glass front door valued at $550; case active.
- 1200 block East Third Street, 6 p.m., Oct. 12: vehicle broken into. $35 in cash, purse valued at $40 stolen; case active.
Assaults
- 4200 block Dudleys Grant Drive, 8 p.m., Oct. 12: woman assaulted at residence; case inactive.