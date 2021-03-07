A three-vehicle wreck on Stantonsburg Road led to a woman’s arrest for driving while impaired, police and court reports indicate.
Ashley Andrews Holder, 38, of 5919 N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. on Feb. 24 by Greenville police.
Reports stated that Holder had failed to reduce speed and rear-ended a vehicle, which then rammed into a vehicle ahead of it in traffic.
No injuries were reported.
Holder was cited for failure to reduce speed and refused to comply with a blood alcohol content test. Two vials of blood were taken for analysis.
Six other people were charged with driving while impaired, according to records available between Feb. 18-24.
In other cases court documents indicate:
- Elroy Dionico Cruz, 39, of 540 Brown Farm Road, Pinetops, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol at 9:18 p.m. on Feb. 20. Cruz was stopped on Stokes Road near N.C. 33 in Greenville. The officer reported that Cruz was drifting over the center line and applying his brakes excessively. When stopped, reports state that Cruz had red, glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.15.
- Antonio Michael Johnson, 20, of 923 Coward Lane, Greenville, was arrested on U.S. 264 by the State Highway Patrol at 1:51 a.m. on Feb. 21. Johnson was involved in a single-vehicle collision after running off the road on the Exit 77 off-ramp. Johnson surrendered himself to authorities. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.
- Ryan Christian Dominic Jones, 21, of 2229 Bellamy Drive, Greenville, was arrested by the State Highway Patrol at 12:15 a.m. on Feb. 20. Jones was stopped on Fire Tower Road where officers reported he was traveling at speeds in excess of 75 mph. His blood alcohol content was 0.10.
- Billy Jerome Jordan, 41, of 1103 Brownlea Drive, Greenville, was arrested by Farmville police at 6:42 p.m. on Feb. 24. Jordan had red, glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol. His blood alcohol content was 0.23.
- Sonya Monique Watford, 31, of 3021 Clubway Drive, Greenville, was arrested by State Highway Patrol officers at 10:57 p.m. on Feb. 19. Watford passed a trooper from the opposite direction going approximately 75 mph on U.S. 13. When pulled over, Watford had a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and slow speech. She refused to take a blood alcohol content test but admitted to having smoked marijuana.
- Aubrey Cornell Wilson
, 25, of 1816 Kinsaul-Willoughby Road, Greenville, was arrested at 10:04 p.m. on Feb. 22 on Davenport Farm Road in Winterville. The Winterville Police Department reported that Wilson had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath with glossy, watery eyes. He also admitted to drinking alcohol. Wilson’s blood alcohol content was 0.19.