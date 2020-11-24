A county woman reported a man pushed her down recently after she confronted him about a theft, according to a case report from the Pitt County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred about 4:30 Monday in the 4100 block J.C. Galloway Road near Grimesland. The woman told deputies a known person pushed her down after he was confronted about selling her belongings.
Two TVs, two gaming systems and a controller valued at a total of $1,400 was reported stolen, the report said. An investigation is ongoing.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 1826 E. Arlington Blvd., 2 p.m. Nov. 22: food valued at a total of $78 stolen from Walmart; case cleared by arrest.
Assaults
- 1500 block Charles Boulevard, 2:03 p.m. Nov. 22: man assaulted by known person; case inactive.
- 1100 block Turtle Creek Road, 10:36 p.m. Nov. 23: woman assaulted; case cleared by arrest.