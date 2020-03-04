A 30-year-old Greenville woman suffered minor injuries from an assault on Sunday at a residence on Joel Drive, then reported her car was stolen the next day from a residence nearby, according to Greenville Police Department case reports issued on Tuesday.
The first incident occurred about 7:40 a.m. in the 1500 block Joel Drive. The report indicated her boyfriend was the offender. It indicated no weapon was used in the incident but a shotgun was seized.
The woman later reported her vehicle had been stolen between 1 p.m. Sunday and 9:30 a.m. Monday from the 1400 block of Joel Drive. The Cadillac Deville was later recovered. The assault case remains under investigation. The other case was listed as inactive.
GREENVILLE
The police department on March 3 released case reports with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, thefts
- 816 Dickinson Ave., 5:30 p.m. March 1-10:11 a.m. March 2: woman’s coat, keys, cash stolen at Stumpy’s Hatchet House; items valued at $180; case inactive.
- 210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 5:53 p.m. March 1: $111.63 worth of food and household goods stolen from Walmart, case cleared by citation.
- 2800 E. 10th St., 8:40 p.m. March 2: household goods and Vicks rub valued at $38.28 stolen from Dollar General; investigation ongoing.
Assaults
- 300 block East 10th Street, 3-10:51 p.m. March 2: woman assaulted; case inactive.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports March 2-3 with the following details and allegations.
Break-ins, theft
- 3315 U.S. 258, Fountain, 5:54-7:31 p.m. Feb. 28: pack of gum and two packs of chips stolen; valued at $2.77; case active.
- 700 block Circle Drive, 4:30-5:50 p.m. Feb. 28: $159 Jordan 12s stolen; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 2006 Worthington Road, 2:27 p.m. Feb. 28: money stolen at D.H. Conley High School; case active.
7500 block Pitt Street, Grimesland, 6 p.m. Feb. 17-3:21 p.m. March 2: two bicycles stolen valued at $50 total; case closed, leads exhausted.
Assaults
- 4000 block N.C. 33 West, 3:12-3:27 a.m. Feb.28: man assaulted at his residence; case unfounded.
- 3200 block Beaver Lodge Drive, 5-5:25 p.m. Feb. 28: juvenile assaulted; case unfounded.
- 3800 block Cobb Dail Road near Farmville, 11 a.m. March 1: woman assaulted at residence; case cleared.
- 2300 block Kay Road, 8:10 p.m. March 2: woman assaulted; case active.
Disturbances
1471 Holland Road, 2:07 p.m. Feb. 28: disorderly conduct Northwest Elementary School; no details on case status.