A 34-year-old Pitt County woman was killed Sunday and deputies have arrested her estranged husband, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported on Monday.
Deputies were called to 2465 Askew Road Lane in the Bell Arthur area about 6:21 p.m., a news release said. They found Charly Warters Vebber, 34. She had been shot in the head.
The initial investigation led deputies to Vebber's estranged husband, Kevin Paul Vebber, 38, of Greenville, the news release said.
Veber was located within the city limits of Greenville later on Sunday and taken into custody by deputies without incident, the release said.
He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center with no bond.
An investigation is ongoing.