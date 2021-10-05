Greenville police used city cameras to arrest a 19-year-old after a woman was shot in her vehicle by a person driving by her, the department reported.
The shooting occurred shortly before midnight near Bostic Drive in north Greenville. The 21-year-old woman told officers that she was driving her vehicle in the vicinity when someone in a passing van shot into her vehicle.
The woman was transported to Vidant Medical Center after officers responded to U.S. 264 near Old Pactolus Road, not far from Bostic Drive.
Officers used city cameras to track the van to 33 East Apartments off of 10th Street, the department said. There, they found George Artis of Greenville outside with a gun.
Artis, 2406 Rebecca Dare Lane, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $101,000 bond. The department said that a motive is under investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department released information in other cases with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 400 block South Greene Street, midnight, Sept. 18: vehicle broken into in parking lot; case inactive.
- 2000 Crooked Creek Road, 9 a.m., Oct. 2: fraud in the amount of $400 reported; case active.
- 3140 Evans St., midnight, Oct. 3: computer fan valued at $139.99 stolen from Best Buy; case active.
- 2510 S. Memorial Drive, 1:14 a.m., Oct. 4: $4,992 in cash stolen from O’Reilly Auto Parts; case active.
- 200 block Cadillac Street, 5 a.m., Oct. 4: pickup truck valued at $35,000 stolen from residence. Vehicle recovered; case active.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released case information with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3800 block Moye Turnage Road, Farmville, 4 p.m., Oct. 3: break-in at residence. Mirror valued at $50 stolen; case active.
- 2100 block Gracewood Drive, Greenville, 3:57 a.m., Oct. 4: break-in at residence. Television valued at $400 stolen; case active.