Danisha Rogers, 33

Danisha Rogers

 Contributed photo

A woman who said a Greenville police officer injured her hand was arrested Monday for an earlier assault on three workers a clothing store, according to warrants.

The warrants said Danisha Rogers, 33, of Howell Street was charged with aiding and abetting larceny, two counts of simple assault and a count of assault inflicting serious injury for an Aug. 27 incident at the Burlington store on 801 Thomas Langston Road.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.