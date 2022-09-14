A woman who said a Greenville police officer injured her hand was arrested Monday for an earlier assault on three workers a clothing store, according to warrants.
The warrants said Danisha Rogers, 33, of Howell Street was charged with aiding and abetting larceny, two counts of simple assault and a count of assault inflicting serious injury for an Aug. 27 incident at the Burlington store on 801 Thomas Langston Road.
Police said the employees approached Rogers and other women to accuse them of shoplifting. Rogers and another woman, Nyjia Daniels, 21, of Raleigh, attacked the employees, the warrant said. One worker suffered a laceration above her left eye, a broken nose and a fractured finger. Another was a juvenile according to an incident report.
Kristen Hunter, public information officer for the police department, said that a third woman also was involved in the assault, but no warrants were available at the Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Rogers accused an officer of fracturing her fingers during a traffic stop that occurred near her home on Aug. 31. She and members of the civil rights group Mapinduzi protested the incident during Sept. 8 Greenville City Council meeting.
Rogers told The Daily Reflector prior to the meeting that she got into a verbal altercation with an officer after the car she was driving was stopped on Norcott Circle. She said that she refused to exit the vehicle when an officer began beating her hands.
The department responded that body camera footage shows officers conducting themselves calmly and professionally as Rogers and the other two occupants of the car insulted them. The department alleged that at one point Rogers threatened to punch an officer. The department said she was removed from the car, handcuffed and placed under arrest for resisting a public officer.
Hunter on Tuesday said that Rogers was not identified as a suspect in the Burlington incident prior to the traffic stop on Norcott Circle and that the incidents are unrelated. She said Rogers was developed as a person of interest in the days following the assault at the store based off of witness accounts and store video.
Hunter clarified that employees and witnesses at the store knew the suspects “due to their past history of similar incidents.”
“At the time of the traffic stop, warrants had not yet been obtained for her arrest related to the Burlington ... incident so the officers involved in the stop were not aware of her alleged involvement,” Hunter said.
Dedan Waciuri, founder of Mapinduzi, said Rogers’ arrest was retaliatory. He said that the organization paid her bond for the assault charge and plans to address the arrest. The group also bonded Rogers out for the resisting arrest charge.
He said the department was first trying to “direct the attention away from GPD onto what they are trying to say is an irate black woman. A couple days later now she’s arrested again for a second time, like she’s not a working woman, for some charges we are not clear on. We feel like it is an attack by GPD.”