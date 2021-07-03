A driver was arrested for driving while impaired after crashing her car into an electrical pole on Southeast Greenville Boulevard in Greenville.
A crash report said that a Greenville police officer responded to the scene at Southeast Greenville Boulevard near Luci Drive at 1:27 a.m. on June 26. The report said the driver, Nadeera Higgs, 41, of 3003 Kingston Circle, Greenville, had visible injuries. A passenger in the car also was injured.
The officer moved Higgs and the passenger away from the vehicle to question them. Higgs told the officer that she could not see since she needs glasses and could not answer questions in any detail.
Another officer arrived on scene where it was determined that Higgs was impaired. The report said she had pinpoint pupils and glassy eyes.
In attempting to locate her license, which Higgs did not have, a small bag with an unknown substance was discovered.
Higgs was arrested for driving while impaired and felony possession of cocaine. She also was cited for not having a license. She was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.
Higgs was one of 11 people charged with impaired driving according to law enforcement and court records available from June 24-29. In other cases:
- Dillonger Bullard, 21, of 5412 Bridle Ridge Drive, Pfafftown, was stopped by Greenville police at 2:59 a.m. on June 24, on Third Street near Summit Street. Reports said Bullard was speeding and driving with an expired registration or tag. A report said that Bullard had red, glassy eyes, an odor of alcohol, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.16. Bullard also was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a seat belt infraction.
- Lakevis Carney
Timothy Curry, 18, of 3585 Cornwallis Road, Garner, was stopped by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 2:28 a.m. on June 26 on N.C. 102 at Leary Mills Road near Vanceboro. The office said Curry was driving erratically when he was stopped. They said Curry physically pulled away from officers and refused to get into the patrol car after being arrested. He also threatened a deputy. He refused a blood alcohol test and was charged with DWI, resisting an officer, communicating threats and consuming alcohol under the age of 21.Lonenzo Daniels
, 39, of 3153 King Farm Road, Fountain, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 10:46 p.m. on June 24 on U.S. 264 Alternate. A report said Carney was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic in a careless, reckless manner. A report said that he had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech, an odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking. He also tested positive twice on a breathalyzer test. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.
Deveone Dillard
, 27, of 1834 Hop Tyson Road, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 11:36 a.m. on June 29 on U.S. 264 Alternate. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.
Angel Edward, 32, of 5050 Abington Court, Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 2:16 a.m. on June 27, on Old Pamlico Beach Road. A report said she was driving recklessly. Her blood alcohol content was 0.12.Denise Jones
, 25, of 218 Magnolia Drive, Edenton, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 12:50 a.m. on June 29 on N.C. 11 near Airport Road in Greenville. Dillard was reported to be speeding and driving recklessly. A report said he had an odor of alcohol on his breath, red, glassy eyes and was unsteady on his feet. His blood alcohol content was 0.08.
Gerardo Mosqueida, 25, of 3828 Hocutt Lane, Grimesland, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 3 a.m. on June 27 on N.C. 11 near Bethel. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.Patrick Smith, 28, of 3530 Oakley Road, Stokes, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 1:55 a.m. on June 26, on U.S. 264 Alternate. His blood alcohol content was 0.13.Williams Velazquez
, 33, of 1130 Greenville Blvd., Greenville, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 264 Alternate. A report said Jones was driving with a revoked license and had an open container in her car. A report said she had red, glassy eyes, a strong odor of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet. She refused a blood alcohol test.
, 29, of 27018 N.C. 903, Robersonville, was stopped by Greenville Police at 2:30 a.m. on June 26. His blood alcohol content was 0.19. Further information was unavailable.