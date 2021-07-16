A woman accused of defrauding a Greenville man by posing as a U.S. military service member has been arrested by authorities.
On Jan. 29, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of fraud by an individual posing as a service member. The victim had met the female suspect on a dating website when she claimed to be in the military and in need of money to ship her belongings home from overseas.
The victim provided $7,500 to the woman.
An investigation led detectives to determine the woman was using a fake name and identified her as Jo Ann Burkey, 63, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
On Thursday, Burkey surrended to detectives at the Pitt County Detention Center. She was charged with accessing a computer to defraud or obtain property, obtaining property by false pretense and attempting to obtain property by false pretense, all felonies.
Burkey was released after posting a $25,000 unsecured bond. She is scheduled to appear in Pitt County District Court on Sept. 29.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 2300 block Frank Kilpatrick Road, Grifton, 10:23 a.m., July 15: check for $389 forged and used at bank; case active.
- 300 block Queen Drive, Greenville, 12:14 a.m., July 16: larceny reported at residence. Items returned; case cleared.
Assaults
- 2000 block Corbett Avenue, Greenville, 2:30 a.m., July 15: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence. Pretrial release violated; case active.
- 1100 block Mimosa Lane, Greenville, 9:25 p.m., July 15: woman harassed via phone by acquaintance; case active.
- 1600 block Debson Circle, Greenville, 12:30 a.m., July 16: assault reported at residence; case cleared.
GREENVILLE
The Greenville Police Department released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break-ins, thefts
- 3401 S. Memorial Drive, 2:30 p.m., July 15: tow dolly valued at $2,500 stolen from parking lot of East Carolina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram; case inactive.
- 3500 block East 10th Street, 1:27 p.m., July 15: license plate valued at $25 stolen from vehicle at residence; case inactive.
- 950 Criswell Drive, 3:38 p.m., July 15: $152 cash stolen from Michaelangelo’s Pizza; case closed by arrest.
- 1914 Turnbury Drive, 8:28 p.m., July 15: alcohol valued at $2.20 stolen from Food Lion; case inactive.
- 900 block West Fourth Street, 3:20 a.m., July 16: burglary reported at residence; case closed by arrest.
Assaults
- 100 block Manhattan Avenue, 7:15 p.m., July 15: man assaulted; major injury sustained; case active.
- 1800 block West Arlington Boulevard, 6:39 a.m., July 15: woman assaulted by boyfriend; case active.
- 1300 block Wyngate Drive, 12:29 p.m., July 15: woman assaulted by known person with weapon; case active.
- 703 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 12:40 p.m., July 15: individual assaulted at Publix. Merchandise valued at $9.17 stolen, recovered; case active.
- 500 block Vance Street, 5:54 p.m,. July 15: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 1201 Portertown Road, 10 p.m., July 15: woman assaulted at Sheetz. Cellphone valued at $45 stolen; case active.
- 3200 block East 10th Street, 11:39 p.m,. July 15: man attacked by known person with knife. No injuries sustained; case inactive.