Greenville police are investigating two fatal wrecks, one involving a woman driving erratically on Memorial Drive on Friday and the other a hit and run involving a young pedestrian.
The police department on Monday reported that 34-year-old Dominique Ransome of Greenville died Monday from injuries suffered in a four-car wreck on Memorial Drive near Fairlane Road, north of Greenville Boulevard.
The wreck occurred about 3:35 p.m. Friday. Ransome died at Vidant Medical Center.
She was traveling south in a silver 2008 Buick LaCrosse, police reported. She was observed driving erratically and she collided with another southbound vehicle as she was trying to change lanes.
Ransome's Buick then went left of center and collided with two other vehicles in northbound lanes, police reported.
A second driver also was transported to Vidant. The other driver's injuries were not life-threatening, police reported.
Memorial Drive was closed in both directions for several hours following the wreck.
In the second incident, police responded about 1:30 a.m. Monday to the area of MacGregor Downs between Wyngate Drive and Joel Drive after receiving a report of a person lying in a ditch.
Officers located a male believed to a juvenile, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim had yet to be positively identified by the Pitt County Medical Examiner's Office as of Monday afternoon.
Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or been in the area where it occurred.
Anyone with information in the MacGregor Downs Road incident is urged to call GPD's Traffic Safety Unit at (252) 702-4032 or CrimeStoppers at (252) 758-7777.
Anyone with additional information about Friday's wreck is asked to contact GPD Officer Venable at (252) 329-3550.