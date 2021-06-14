Law enforcement was at the scene of a wreck on Staton Road on this afternoon where a car was overturned and several individuals were detained.
The incident occurred before 2 p.m. The State Highway Patrol and Pitt County Sheriff's Office deputies were on the scene along with medical personnel.
Traffic on Staton Road between Memorial Drive and U.S. 264 was affected. The wreck occurred near GFL Environmental, 415 Staton Road.
Several individuals were detained by law enforcement. A group of young men and women were seated near a ditch on the roadside with their hands restrained behind their backs.
Officers at the scene said details could not be provided immediately. The State Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.