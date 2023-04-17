...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF EASTERN NORTH
CAROLINA TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity of
20 to 25 percent, and westerly winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon will lead to increased fire danger across
eastern NC tomorrow afternoon into early evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle wreck that left one dead shortly after noon Monday.
One person was killed and one other was seriously injured in a noontime wreck on Northeast Greenville Boulevard that involved three vehicles.
The State Highway Patrol said on the scene that excessive speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the wreck, although the investigation is ongoing.
The wreck happened between the intersections of Old Pactolus Road and U.S. 264 in front of Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, said Sgt. B.A. Taylor with the State Highway Patrol said.
A total of four people, two men and two women, were in the vehicles, Taylor said. One person died, one was seriously injured and the other two sustained non-life threatening injuries. The three who survived were being treated at ECU Health Medical Center on Monday.
"Two vehicles were traveling northbound on Greenville Boulevard. They made contact, went across the median and one of the vehicles went across the median and struck a passenger car head-on that was traveling southbound," Taylor said. The individual who died was in the southbound vehicle, he said.
A badly damaged pickup was observed upside down near the church parking lot. The car and SUV were in the roadway, also badly damaged. The SUV was on its side.
All lanes of the highway were closed shortly after the wreck occurred and authorities were rerouting southbound traffic onto N.C. 33 and northbound onto Old Pactolus Road. The highway was expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. or later.