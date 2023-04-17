...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT FOR MOST OF EASTERN NORTH
CAROLINA TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...
The combination of low fuel moistures, low relative humidity of
20 to 25 percent, and westerly winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon will lead to increased fire danger across
eastern NC tomorrow afternoon into early evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle wreck that left one dead shortly after noon Monday.
One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a noontime wreck on Northeast Greenville Boulevard that involved three vehicles.
The State Highway Patrol said on the scene that excessive speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the wreck, although the investigation is ongoing.
A car, pickup and an SUV collided at the intersection of Old Pactolus Road near Parker's Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, Sgt. B.A. Taylor said. A badly damaged pickup was upside down near the church parking lot.
The car and SUV were in the roadway, also badly damaged. The SUV was on its side.
One of the vehicles crossed the median and struck the other two, the sergeant said. The patrol's collision reconstruction team had been called in to investigate.
Further details about the people involved and how the wreck occurred were not immediately available.
All lanes of the highway were closed shortly after the wreck occurred and authorities were rerouting southbound traffic onto N.C. 33 and northbound onto Old Pactolus Road. The highway was expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. or later.