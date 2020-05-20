A fiery wreck killed three people and injured a fourth person about 10 p.m. on Tuesday in west Greenville, the police department reported.
The car, a Nissan Sentra, was traveling south on Davis Street at a high rate of speed prior to the crash, a news release said. The driver ran several stop signs heading toward the intersection of West Fifth Street, where Kings Convenience and the H.K. Mart are located.
The driver crossed Fifth Street continuing south onto a grassy lot. The car went through the lot back onto the roadway where Davis Street starts again but hit a tree on the side of the road.
The impact ejected one of four people who were inside the car and caused the vehicle to burst into flames, police reported. Two people were trapped in the car.
The driver and two passengers died on scene. Another passenger was transported to Vidant Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.
A passenger who was killed has been identified as Miranda Artis, 29, of Grifton. The surviving passenger has been identified as 31-year-old Sammie Madlock of Greenville.
The names of the others have been withheld pending positive identification from the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office, police reported.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police reported.