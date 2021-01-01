The number of homicides and violent deaths nearly tripled in the Greenville city limits in 2020, increasing from five to 13, according to archives and police records. There were at least seven more in the county and towns outside Greenville.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated five deaths, the Ayden Police Department investigated at least one, and the Farmville Police Department investigated one homicide in 2020, according to reports. There were nine homicides countywide in 2019.
A representative from the Greenville Police Department was not available this week to discuss the cases. In all, two toddlers were killed, three of the killings involved domestic disputes, several involved teenagers, and two involved juvenile suspects who were charged days apart in two of the killings.
The police department investigated the Oct. 4 shooting death of 17-year-old On’Teds Je’Rey Harris. Harris was shot about 10 a.m. in the doorway of a motel room at the Baymont Inn, located at 3439 S. Memorial Drive. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A female juvenile was charged with an open count of murder and confined at the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center in Greenville.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Oct. 6 shooting death of 13-year-old Elijah Lonell Williams. Williams was killed just before 2 p.m. with a shotgun at a residence at 3928 Cobb Dail Road east of Farmville. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he died from his injuries. One juvenile was referred to the N.C. Department of Juvenile Justice with an open count of murder. Other juveniles were referred to Juvenile Justice with charges related to the shooting as well as other crimes.
In other cases:
- Tre’von Tyson, 21, of Greenville was shot and killed about 1:40 a.m. on Jan. 12 in the parking lot of Brookside West apartments, 2609 MacGregor Downs Road. He was shot after a dispute in the parking lot after a large party. Jacori Moye, 18, of Greenville was also shot. Moye was treated and released from Vidant Medical Center. No charges have been filed. The investigation is active. The Greenville Police Department is investigating.
- Dwanye Wiggins, 29, was shot and killed at 1:10 a.m. on Jan. 24 at the Citgo at 500 S. Memorial Drive. James Lee Freeman Jr., 27, of 430 Hines St., Farmville, was charged with first-degree murder in his death. Greenville police investigated.
- Maleek Bowman, 17, was shot in the leg about 11 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Silverado Mobile Home Park on Ariel Drive in Grimesland. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Nathan Edward Rembert, 27, 6428 N.C. 33 East, Grimesland, was charged with murder. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
- Kentrell Haddock, 20, was shot and killed at his residence located at 400 block Pittman Street about 2 p.m. on March 6. Jamoni Keion Edwards, 20, 3730 Bostic Drive, was arrested on an open count of murder for Haddock’s death. Briana Lanay McLaurin, 20, of Aurora was charged with accessory after the fact. Greenville police investigated.
- Felicia Lynette Lindsey, 38, was shot and killed by her husband in a murder-suicide just after 2 p.m. on March 23. William Michael Lindsey, 46, shot her then himself at their residence at 1211 Frankie Coburn Road. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
- Isaiah Gillis, 18-months-old, died after suffering a serious head injury on April 23. Greenville officers were dispatched to Vidant Medical Center after receiving a report of potential child abuse from the Pitt County Department of Social Services. Gillis’ father, Travis Keith Gillis, 30, was charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse.
- Justin Rudd, 28, of Farmville was driving on Marlboro Road when shots fired into his car killed him at 4:05 a.m. on June 6. It is unclear if the shooting was targeted. No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing. The Farmville Police Department is investigating.
- Leonard Shackleford, 70, was discovered on July 11 when Greenville Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a gas leak 504-B Roundtree Drive. Shackleford’s acquaintance, Roland Thomas Barrett, 41, of Darden Drive was arrested and charged with a single count of murder. Greenville police investigated.
- Aaron Javon Selby, 25, was shot and killed after an argument escalated to an exchange of gunfire in the afternoon of Aug. 23 at 2013 Summerhaven Drive. Selby was found dead in the driveway. Selby and the shooter were acquaintances who were in a neighborhood for a cookout. A 40-caliber Barretta handgun that belonged to the 28-year-old shooter was recovered from the scene. No one has been charged. Greenville police investigated.
- Charly Warters Vebber, 34, was shot on her back deck by her estranged husband on Sept. 20 at 2465 Askew Road Lane. Kevin Paul Vebber, 38, of Greenville shot his wife in the head at least three times in front of their 14-year-old daughter when he was returning her home from a weekend visit. Vebber was charged with one count of first-degree murder. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office investigated.
- Tiyon Markivus Williams, 20, was shot in the doorway of Apt. 712 at The Davis, 3645 E. 10th St., at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. He was transported to Vidant Medical Center via private vehicle and died later that evening at the hospital. Justin Kevondre Breland, 20, was charged with possession of firearm by felon, probation violation and drug charges in connection to the case. No murder charges have been filed. Police are actively working the case and conferring with the district attorney regarding additional charges.
- Brianna Smith, 18-months-old, was transported to Vidant Medical Center on Sept. 26 because she was unresponsive. She succumbed to her injuries on Sept. 27 at the hospital. Jerry Wayne Merrit, 61, of 3116 Bells Fork Road was charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.
Maynette Herbert, 46, was stabbed to death shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 28 at the apartment she shared with her boyfriend, Kelby Ivan Cox, 52, 3209 Summer Place. Cox showed up to the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office and reported he had stabbed his girlfriend. When officers arrived at the apartment they discovered Herbert had died from knife wounds. Cox was charged with murder. Greenville police investigated.
- Anthony Harper, 56, was shot and killed in his driveway located at 4335 Martin Luther King Jr. St. at 5:10 p.m. on Oct. 3. The Ayden Police Department investigated. The department did not respond to multiple requests for updates.
- Tillmon Patrick Hardy, 22, was shot and killed about 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 by a neighbor outside his home in Centre Court Apartments at 1232 Holden Drive. The shooter said he was getting his mail when Hardy attacked him for no reason and continued to pursue him as he tried to get away. The shooter, who was openly carrying a firearm, fired two warning shots before shooting Hardy. Hardy was unarmed. No charges were filed. Greenville police investigated.
- Delashon Andrews, 23, was shot and killed about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 during a shootout outside at The Paramount 3800. Those involved knew each other. Three guns were recovered from the scene. Kristen Hunter of the Greenville Police Department said she anticipates an update in the case in the near future.
- Annie Jones Miller, 70, was found dead just after noon on Dec. 9 after a welfare check at her home at 103 Ridge Place. Greenville police said her death was suspicious and sent her body to the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death. An investigating is ongoing.
Tion Ernul, 34, was discovered in a car wreck after being shot at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13. The wreck was located at the intersection of 14th Street and Dickinson Avenue. Responders discovered he was suffering from a gunshot wound. No charges have been filed. Greenville police are investigating.