Joel Drive homicide

Police officers talk at the scene of an Aug. 23 killing where a man was found dead in a bullet-riddled SUV at Joel Drive and Lee Court.

 Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector

Local law enforcement investigated at least 20 violent deaths in Pitt County this year, more than twice as many as were reported in 2021, with victims including two teenagers and a 3-year-old child.

The Greenville Police Department investigated 10 deaths in 2022. Among them was Bentley Smith, 3, who was found in cardiac arrest on Jan. 1 after officers responded to a home at 1802 Kennedy Circle following a call to assist emergency medical personnel. Smith was transported to Vidant Medical Center, now ECU Health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.


