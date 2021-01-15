A young mother was killed and her toddler son was shot in Bell’s Fork on Wednesday, and a man in his 20s was shot in killed Thursday near J.H. Rose High School, law enforcement reported.
Marshayla Pasley, 20, was shot when someone fired multiple times into her house off of Charles Boulevard. The incident is just outside of Greenville, so the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded.
The agency reported the shooting occurred about 9:25 p.m. at 2004 Long Drive, located behind Greenville Auto World near Old Fire Tower Road.
When deputies arrived, first responders were trying to save Pasley but she was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the agency reported.
The investigation revealed multiple shots had been fired into the home striking Pasley and her 3-year-old son, a news release said.
Pasley’s son was transported to Vidant Medical Center where he was being treated on Thursday. Another resident, Raeshon Peoples, 22, also was inside at the time of the shooting but was not injured.
No arrests were reported; the investigation is ongoing.
The name of the man killed Thursday was not released. The Greenville Police Department reported the incident occurred about 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hooker Road and Arlington Boulevard.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a group of one-story apartments at 604 Hooker Road, across from the high school’s athletic fields, police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said.
They located a man in his 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at Vidant Medical Center, Hunter said.
“This is still a very active investigation but it appears the shooting may have taken place inside an apartment,” she said.
Officers were still on the scene as of 6 p.m. They were canvassing the area and talking to potential witnesses.
Anyone with information about either crime is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 242-758-7777. Cash rewards are available. Callers can remain anonymous.