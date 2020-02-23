The future of recycling in Pitt County is at a tipping point as falling prices and increasing restrictions have the local processor looking at fee hike and layoffs, its executive officer told officials last week.
East Carolina Vocational Center’s recycling program continues to operate in the red as buyers in China pay less for recyclable material and maintain strict contamination standards, Lisa Ward-Ross told the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
If things don’t change soon, ECVC will have to discontinue its recycling operation, which employs dozens of developmentally disabled workers, Ward Ross said.
“It is clear that our current business model just isn’t equipped to handle the stressors of the last few years and, frankly, the business model just doesn’t work,” Ward-Ross said. “To preserve recycling and jobs for people with disabilities, we need to work together to develop a more sustainable model.”
As a stopgap measure, ECVC is considering increasing the fee it charges the county and municipal clients who deposit recyclables at its Staton Road facility from $34.50 per ton to $80 per ton for the remainder of the fiscal year, then to $100 per ton for the next fiscal year.
ECVC’s costs to process the material for shipping and sale in China is about $128 per ton, according to John Coward, operations manager of the recycling site. Buyers pay ECVC receive as little as $30-$70 per ton.
“When our cost to process is higher than our revenue coming from it, you’ve got to have something to meet that, and that’s what the tipping fee does,” Coward said.
Costs are high because ECVC is penalized if as little of 5 percent of any bail it ships to China is trash that workers fail to sort out. The penalties, labor involved with sorting, and high levels of contamination coming to ECVC in the first place, up to 30 percent in some cases, add up, Coward said.
ECVC has already reduced its workforce while struggling to keep up with the ever-increasing stream of recycled goods that need processing, Ward-Ross told county officials.
“We’re at a point where we’re losing jobs now,” she said. “Our current recycling workforce is down by 11 through attrition. We are stretched as thin as we can be and still be operational. This is tough on our employees and unsustainable for the long run. We need a long-term solution,” Ward-Ross said.
That new business model has to be robust enough to generate meaningful benefit to the public but also be resilient enough to respond to disruptions in markets and materials, Ward Ross said. The public largely supports recycling programs, but at some point costs rise too much and local governments have to choose between passing those costs on to residents or sending recyclables to the landfill because it’s cheaper.
“We need a model that can stand on its own,” she said. “That includes revamping the economics of recycling to cover service costs regardless of commodity values, possibly with revenue sharing. We do recognize that developing and implementing a new business model for recycling will require thoughtful and careful planning and decision-making and it will take time. But our time is running out.”
ECVC processes more than 500 tons of recycled goods, Coward said. Processing costs in Pitt County are more than the national average of $120 per ton because of the high contamination rate. County and municipal officials have ramped up efforts to encourage residents to keep trash out of recycling bins.
Often, items such as Styrofoam, food, diapers, bags and electronics end up at ECVC, slowing production and wasting time and money. “We have to slow the machines down when it’s contaminated,” Coward said. “If it comes here, it’s going to have to be sent back to a landfill as trash unless we can make a market for it.”
Pitt County Manager Scott Elliot said in a later interview that the recycling business is challenging and the county has been working to help ECVC, which specializes in employing workers with disabilities.
“We’ve realized for some time now, like all local government, recycling has its issues with the contamination, the markets in China for buying it, so it’s not like it’s a total surprise,” Elliot said.
“I think it has hit a critical mass, and that’s why you had ECVC come before the board to make that presentation, because it’s going to affect as we develop the operating budget for July 1, for the 20-21 year, it’s going to definitely affect that budget, assuming that we keep recycling in some shape, form and manner.”
Elliot said that the county must carefully weigh options when it comes to waste management and supporting an organization like ECVC.
“If we as a county and community are going to continue to be environmentally conscious in regards to the area of recycling, it’s going to cost more money to do that, which means ECVC is going to charge the county more money and the county is going to have to pass that to the individual consumer as they participate in paying for those costs,” Elliot said.
More discussion is planned between the county and ECVC in March. Ward-Ross said she hopes the nonprofit agency can continue its recycling operations.
“The times are difficult and if we can’t get to that new model fairly quickly, ECVC may have no choice but to exit the recycling business,” she told commissioners. “It’s not what we want, it’s certainly not we want, and I hope that’s not what you want either. I think we have to ask each other, all of us, what’s recycling worth, what are those 50-60 jobs worth to people with disabilities in Pitt County?”