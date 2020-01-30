With one intersection soon opening and another one closing, Greenville city staff will meet with the public at 5 p.m. today to give an update on the Town Creek culvert project.
The $33-million project began in March 2018 with the goal of updating the stormwater infrastructure in the downtown area to alleviate local flooding. It was expected to last approximately 30 months, putting its completion date in late summer, early fall.
The intersection of Reade Circle and Cotanche Street has been closed since October as construction crews dug a 25-foot deep trench and installed a reinforced box culvert to help divert stormwater and reduce flooding.
The city released information earlier this month that PVC piping is being placed within the intersection to allow for smart grid and traffic signal installation. Construction crews also are doing curb and gutter work along Reade Circle from East Fifth Street to Cotanche and preparing to install brick crosswalk pavers on each side of the intersection of Cotanche Street and Reade Circle.
Once work is completed at Cotanche and Reade, the intersection at Reade and Evans Street will close for an estimated six to eight months, Lisa Kirby, director of engineering, said at the Greenville City Council’s Jan. 24 workshop.
In that phase, Reade will be closed from Dickinson Avenue to Cotanche, she said. The driveway into Sheppard Memorial Library’s parking lot will be accessible from Dickinson Avenue Extension. The work could begin mid-February if weather allows.
“I appreciate everybody’s patience as we complete the Town Creek Culvert,” Greenville City Manager Ann Wall said at a Wednesday meeting discussing proposed changes in downtown parking management. Downtown businesses have struggled with maintaining their customers, because of road closures, Wall said, but the project has involved digging 25-foot deep trenches to install equipment.
“When you dig a hole 25 feet deep you can’t have cars driving by,” Wall said. The Reade and Evans shutdown will be the project’s last significant closure, Wall said.
People shouldn’t underestimate the danger involved in the work that is underway, Councilman Rick Smiley said at the Jan. 24 meeting. He pointed out that a Georgia man was killed in Durham on Jan. 15 when a trench he and three others were working in collapsed. WRAL.com reported the accident occurred at a gas station construction site.
Today’s meeting is being held in the Greenville City Hall Council Chambers, 200 W. Fifth St.
Along with an update, city staff will discuss the detours involved with the Evans Street, Reade Circle closure and other impacts to the Evans Street business area.