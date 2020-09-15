The executive director of Pitt County’s Industrial Development Commission resigned shortly after marking his first anniversary with the organization.
Scott Darnell submitted his resignation letter to commission’s board Chairwoman Kim Bell on Aug. 26, Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott said.
The full board unanimously voted to accept his resignation on Aug. 27.
Elliott said he did not speak to Darnell on Aug. 26, but when they did talk, Darnell did not give a reason for his resignation.
Darnell could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Pitt County Human Resources Director Florida Hardy said Darnell’s resignation letter could not be released, citing state personnel laws.
His departure came nearly three weeks after the state Department of Commerce and the Greenville ENC Alliance announced that Tarboro-based World Cat, which makes outboard power catamarans, was expanding its manufacturing operations to Greenville.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday also approved incentive packages for two additional economic development projects, one involving the expansion of a local business that develops gaming software and the other involving a manufacturing of medical equipment that wants to relocate from New York.
“We are going ahead with the projects we have and will continue to function as the county’s development commission,” Elliott said. “My goal would be for us to partner and collaborate with community partners and work jointly for the good of Pitt County.”
Darnell’s hiring was announced at the Aug. 19, 2019, meeting of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners. The industrial development commission board had voted to hire him earlier in the day, according to an article in The Daily Reflector.
Darnell’s annual salary was $153,612.
He previously had served as the executive director for the Economic Development Reuse Organization for the U.S. Department of Energy. This position covered five county areas in Western Kentucky, as well as Southern Illinois, according to the news release.
During Monday’s board of commissioners meeting, Elliott said the development commission was working on naming an interim director. By Monday afternoon, the commission’s website showed that Kelly Andrews, the agency’s assistant director, had been named to the interim spot.