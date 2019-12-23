Coming Up
GriefShare series
Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Road, will hold a series of GriefShare sessions from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 8, and going through March 25. GriefShare is a 14-week grief support group. Call 752-4179.
MLK Jr. Banquet
The General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina Inc. will sponsor the Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Charles Goodman, pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga. For more information, call the Baptist Headquarters at 919-821-7466.
MLK Jr. Week at ECU
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Main Campus Student Center, Ballroom C.
A panel discussion about justice will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Main Campus Student Center, Room 249, and a gospel concert will be at 7 p.m. in Black Box Theater.
White House correspondent April Ryan will discuss the current state of civil rights and the need to persist towards freedom for all at 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Main Campus Student Center, Ballrooms A and B.
“In Honor of a King Step Show” will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the Hendrix Theatre.
“Health is a Civil Right” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in Black Box Theater.
Grace for the Struggle
The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt & Martin Counties will present the Sixth Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul Saving Station, 2921 Briery Swamp Road, Stokes. The Reverend Gregory Black will be the host pastor for the program, which is titled “Grace for the Struggle.” The keynote speaker will be Bishop Rosie S. O’neal of Koinonia Christian Center and Koinonia Fellowship of Churches International. The program will also include music and a poetry reading. A free-will offering will be received, and a fellowship meal will be provided for all program attendees. Contact the Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles at 717-9600 or rodneycon2007@gmailcom.
Affirmation Series
The Jarvis Affirmation Series, sponsored by the Center for Family Violence Prevention, will hold its final session of the series, Affirming Community Resilience, from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 21 in Rooms 111-112 of the Congregational Life Center at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St. Call 758-4400.
Health workshop
Living Healthy with Chronic Disease workshop will be offered from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 23-Feb. 27 at the CM Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St. This six-week workshop is free, meets once a week and will help participants manage their chronic disease. Call 752-1717 to register.
Real Men Talk
Real Men Talk (For Men Only) will meet from 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave. Dinner will be served between 6-6:15 p.m. Real Men Talk mentors men who have been incarcerated and teaches them how to be successful and productive. Information will be available on finance, education, legal issues and jobs. For more information call Dr. Rodney Coles Sr. at 717-9600. Sign up at www.clergy2014.org.
Ongoing
Fundraiser
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is partnering with Pure Earth Pets, a new monthly dog subscription box, for the month of December. The subscription for a monthly box of dog treats and toys that will be sent to the dog-owner starts at $22 per month. With every purchase of a subscription box through Dec. 31, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the HSEC. The code HSECFREE can be used during checkout for a free bonus box. Visit www.PureEarthPets.com or call the Humane Society at 413-7247.