Today
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Walk-ins welcome but appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org to make an appointment or locate a blood drive, or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Coming Up
Watch Night
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will hold a Watch Night service at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. For information visit the church on Facebook.
Mended Hearts
Mended Hearts of Eastern North Carolina will have a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the at Edwin W. Monroe Conference Center, 2000 Venture Tower Road. For more information call 714-9381.
PirateFest vendors
The deadline application for vendors for the 14th annual PirateFest is Feb. 1. The event will be held April 17-18. All vendors must re-apply every year. Contact Paula Rountree, programs director, at 551-6947 or paula@pittcountyarts.com or visit www.piratefestnc.com.
Ongoing
Coat & blanket drive
Restoring the Hoop, a nonprofit organization that helps Native American people in poverty is holding its annual Coat & Blanket Drive through January. The organization is accepting donations of new and gently used coats and blankets as well a monetary donations to manage the cost of shipping. Donated items will help elders and children in South Dakota manage through the cold months. Visit Restoring the Hoop on Facebook for more details, including a list of drop-off locations.
Walk-in immunizations
The Pitt County Health Department offers walk-in flu immunizations for children and adults from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; and by appointment on Fridays. They are available at no cost for children in the Vaccines for Children program. Cost for all others is $32. The agency honors Medicare Part B, Medicaid, Blue Cross & Blue Shield and MedCost. Pneumonia immunizations also are available. Call 902-2449.
Food drive
The Center for Family Violence Prevention has launched a food drive to help provide meals to its domestic violence clients. The safehouse is located at an undisclosed location to give clients and their children a place to stay out of harm’s way. As costs rise, the organization needs help to defer the cost of food to serve three meals a day and it is asking for the community to contribute non-perishable items. Drop off locations are My Sister’s Attic, 909 Red Banks Road, and My Sister’s Closet, 329 Arlington Blvd.
Share the warmth
Ferrellgas in Winterville is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves and gloves as part of the company’s Share the Warmth campaign. Donations can be given to Ferrellgas drivers or brought to the office at 170 Laurie Ellis Road through Jan. 10. At the end of the coat drive, Ferrellgas will donate items collected to local charities. Call 756-0222.
Veterans services
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 37 is now open to help disabled veterans with their claims for benefits from 8 a.m. to noon the second and fourth Saturdays each month and from 9 a.m.-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at its office located in the JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle St., Greenville. No appointment needed. First come, first served. For information, call 493-4954.
Clothing giveaway
The “Keep God’s Children Warm” clothing giveaway at St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 Sixth St., offers free clothing for all ages from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Thursdays in the fellowship hall. The event will continue through the second week of March.
Karen Eckert can be reached at 252-329-9565 or at keckert@reflector.com.