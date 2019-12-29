Dec. 30 Community News

Today
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Walk-ins welcome but appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org to make an appointment or locate a blood drive, or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Soup Kitchens
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves a meal of soup, sandwiches and/or fruit from 10:30-11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 561-7519. The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen, 3492 Walnut St., Farmville, serves meals from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information about serving or donating, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Coming up
HSEC fundraiser
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is partnering with Pure Earth Pets, a new dog box subscription service, for the month of December. The subscription for a box of dog treats and toys that will be sent to the dog-owner starts at $22 per month. With every purchase of a subscription through Dec. 31, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the HSEC. The code HSECFREE can be used during checkout for a free bonus box. Visit www.PureEarthPets.com or call the Humane Society at 413-7247.
Share the warmth
Ferrellgas in Winterville is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves ad gloves as part of the company’s “Share the Warmth” campaign. Donations can be given to Ferrellgas drivers or brought to the office at 170 Laurie Ellis Road through Jan. 10. At the end of the coat drive, Ferrellgas will donate items collected to local charities. Call 756-0222.
Newcomer’s Club
The Newcomer’s Club of Greenville will meet at 11:30 a.m., Jan. 8, at the Holiday Inn, 203 Greenville Blvd. Lunch is $17 payable at the door. Rich Zeck, executive director of the Pitt County Council on Aging, will speak. Reservations are requested and should be made on or before Sunday, Jan. 5, by e-mailing: newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com
Tea Party
The ENC Tea Party will meet at The Mayflower Seafood Restaurant, 136 Davenport Farm Road, Winterville, at 6 p.m. on Jan. 13. Buddy Bengal, a resident of New Bern who is running for lieutenant governor, will discuss Voter ID developments. Karen Kozel, who is running for the state Senate in District 5, will speak about the current state of education. The meeting is open to the public.
Foster families
The Methodist Home for Children is recruiting therapeutic foster families for children age 10 and older. The agency provides on-call support, free training and compensation. For more information, call 919-810-1623 or visit www.mhfc.org.
Unchain Me program
Pitt County Animal Services and the Pet Food Pantry of Eastern North Carolina operate an “Unchain Me” program designed to give pet owners an alternative to keeping their dogs chained. Owners selected for the program agree to have their pets spayed/neutered (at no cost to them) and receive a free kennel enclosure to use as an alternative to chaining. Applications are available at the Pitt County Animal Shelter, 4550 County Home Road. Call 902-1725 for more information or download the form at www.pttcountync.gov/153/Animal-Services.
Fall safety assessment
The Pitt County Council on Aging is seeking homeowners age 60 and over who are at risk for falls, are fearful of falling or who have fallen. Their goal is to facilitate suitable living environments to enable these homeowners to live more safely and independently in their current homes. This would be accomplished through a home safety assessment, falls prevention education and recommendations of safety equipment. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 252-752-1717 Ext. 14.
Meals on Wheels
The Pitt County Council on Aging is in need of volunteers for home-delivered meals. Routes take about an hour to deliver. Meals can be picked up anytime between 10 a.m. to noon depending on the community you serve. One hour training required. Call 252-752-1717, Ext 4.