Today
Gift wrapping
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will be at the Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., to wrap holiday gifts. The wrapping station will be located in front of the Belk Fragrance Department. The cost to have a gift wrapped ranges from $2 to $10. Proceeds go to the HSEC. For information visit www.hsecarolina.org.
Coming Up
Mended Hearts
Mended Hearts of Eastern North Carolina will have a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 in the at Edwin W. Monroe Conference Center, 2000 Venture Tower Road. Mended Hearts is a support group for cardiac patients and their caregivers. For more information call 714-9381.
Don Skinner Guitarfest
The Beaufort County Traditional Music Association will host the Don Skinner Guitarfest from 2:30-7:20 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the Arts of the Pamlico’s Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St. This annual event honors the memory of Don Skinner, a musician and long-time member of the BCTMA. Admission is free, but all donations will be welcome. The funds raised from the day of music will be donated to Ruth’s House, the domestic violence shelter in Washington. Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for sale. The public is welcome to come and go throughout the afternoon and early evening or stay for the entire show.
Early deadline for PirateFest
The deadline application for vendors for the 14th annual PirateFest is on Feb. 1. The event will be held on April 17-18. All vendors must re-apply every year. Contact Paula Rountree, programs director, at 551-6947 or paula@pittcountyarts.com, or visit www.piratefestnc.com.
Essay contest
The Optimist Club of Greenville is accepting applications, due on Feb. 1, for its annual essay contest, which is open to youth under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2019. Contestants must be educated in Pitt County and have not graduated from high school or the equivalent. The contest asks students to compose a 700 to 800-word essay answering the questions “Is Optimism the Key to Achieving the Dreams you iMagine?” Additional information available at www.greenvilleoptimists.org or contact Pamela Franks at 814-7794 or email: entries@greenvilleoptimists.
Walk-in immunizations
The Pitt County Health Department offers walk-in flu immunizations for children and adults from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays; and by appointment on Fridays. They are available at no cost for children in the Vaccines for Children program. Cost for all others is $32. The agency honors Medicare Part B, Medicaid, Blue Cross & Blue Shield and MedCost. Pneumonia immunizations also are available. Call 902-2449.
Food drive
The Center for Family Violence Prevention has launched a food drive to help provide meals to its domestic violence clients. The Safehouse is located at an undisclosed location to give clients and their children a place to stay out of harm’s way. As cost rise, the organization needs help to defer the cost of food to serve three meals a day and it is asking for the community to contribute non-perishable items. Drop off locations are My Sister’s Attic, 909 Red Banks Road, and My Sister’s Closet, 329 Arlington Blvd.
Kindergarten 101
Parents of Public Schools for Pitt County will host a “Kindergarten 101” workshop at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28 at St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. Sixth St. This workshop will give parents an opportunity to meet several key folks from Pitt County Schools, such as the superintendent, the director of K-5 education, the director of enrollment, a school nurse and a local pediatrician, who will share their insights about preparing for kindergarten. Visit https://ppspittcounty.org/newsletter/kindergarten-101-set-for-january-28-930-am-st-james-united-methodist-church/ for more information.