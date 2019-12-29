Today
Give Blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Walk-ins welcome but appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org to make an appointment or locate a blood drive, or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Coming Up
Watch Night services
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, will hold a Watch Night service at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday. For more information visit the church on Facebook.
True Life International Fellowship Ministries will hold A Watch Night Service will be held at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Holy Ghost Deliverance CHurch, 464 Chicod St., Grimesland. Call the church at 689-6035.
GriefShare series
Parkers Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 2241 Old Pactolus Road, will hold a series of GriefShare sessions from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 8, and going through March 25. GriefShare is a 14-week grief support group. Call 752-4179.
MLK Jr. Banquet
The General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina Inc. will sponsor the Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Charles Goodman, pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Augusta, Ga. For more information, call the Baptist Headquarters at 919-821-7466.
Grace for the Struggle
The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt & Martin Counties will present the Sixth Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church Soul Saving Station, 2921 Briery Swamp Road, Stokes. The keynote speaker of the program, “Grace for the Struggle,” will be Bishop Rosie S. O’neal of Koinonia Christian Center and Koinonia Fellowship of Churches International. The program will also include music and a poetry reading. A free-will offering will be received, and a fellowship meal will be provided for all program attendees. Contact the Rev. Dr. Rodney Coles at 717-9600 or rodneycon2007@gmailcom.
MLK Jr. Week at ECU
The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the Main Campus Student Center, Ballroom C.
A panel discussion about justice will be at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the Main Campus Student Center, Room 249, and a gospel concert will be at 7 p.m. in Black Box Theater.
White House correspondent April Ryan will discuss the current state of civil rights and the need to persist towards freedom for all at 6 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the Main Campus Student Center, Ballrooms A and B.
“In Honor of a King Step Show” will be at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the Hendrix Theatre.
“Health is a Civil Right” will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 in Black Box Theater.
Help for veterans
Veterans Affairs Suicide Prevention Training, Survivor Assistance and the VA Homeless Program will be presented from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Family Life Center of Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Boulevard. The program is being presented in collaboration with the VA Center for Faith and Opportunity Initiative. Registration is at https://cfoi-unityfreewillbaptischurch.eventbrite.com. For more information email or call Tiffany Chavis, Tiffany.Chavis@va.gov, 919-323-2379 or Pastor Wallace Allen, Wallace.Allen@va.gov, 919-885-5557.
Sierra Club meeting
The Sierra Club’s Cypress Group will meet at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13 at 131 Oakmont Drive. The Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District will be the topic of discussion. District board staff will give a presentation about what the organization does and how its work enhances and protects natural resources. Cypress Group meetings are free and open to the public. Contact Cindy Elmore at 258-3329.