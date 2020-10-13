Medicaid expansion was the focus of a Monday campaign event with regional Democratic legislative candidates.
State House minority leader Darren Jackson of Wake County gathered Rep. Kandie Smith and candidates Brian Farkas, Emily Bunch Nicholson and Phil Stover at Thomas Foreman Park to discuss the importance of Medicaid to rural eastern North Carolina families and medical facilities.
Republicans have had more than a decade to expand Medicaid and have failed to do so, Jackson said.
“The outbreak of COVID-19 has made North Carolina’s health care failings front and center,” Jackson said. “If we want to start fixing health care, we need to elect people who will finally make meaningful change in North Carolina and vote out the politicians who do nothing.”
Jackson also pledged to make funding a new facility for the Brody School of Medicine a priority in a Democratic House budget.
“It is something that is needed,” Jackson said. “There are a lot of infrastructure needs in our university system, but whether it’s cash or we do it with a bond, we are going to do it.”
Farkas, is a challenger in House District 9, which consists of eastern Pitt County.The seat is currently held by anesthesiologist Perrin Jones.
Nicholson and Sover are challengers in the House Districts 1 and 7 contests, respectively.
Smith currently holds the seat for House District 8 but is being challenged by Winterville City Councilman Tony Moore.
“Expansion will extend affordable health care to over half a million North Carolinians,” Jackson said. “It will lower costs to the rest of us by reducing expensive, unreimbursed care in our hospitals.”
Thousands of health care jobs will be created, especially in rural communities, he said.
Farkas said if Medicaid expansion had been adopted last year, 194,000 members of the working poor — people who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid but too little to purchase their own insurance — would have had access to affordable coverage.
Instead, people have to choose between paying their bills or buying food, Farkas said.
“Rural hospitals are teetering on the edge financially and people facing addiction and mental health crisis have lessening access to the treatment they need,” Farkas said. It’s estimated that expanding Medicaid would reduce the chance of rural hospitals closing by 62 percent, he said.
Stover, a primary care physician, has practiced in Franklin County for 38 years. He arrived when the community’s hospital was on the brink of closing, but it was saved and more medical practices opened. Things went well from the mid-1980s until the late 2000s.
“You all know we have lost seven hospitals in the last seven years. One of those hospitals was mine,” Stover said. “When that hospital closed our entire medical community collapsed. We now have approximately the same number of healthcare providers in Franklin County as it did in 1983 when I arrived … and we doubled (the county’s) population.”
“Medicaid expansion is very personal for me. It’s the reason I’m running,” he said.
Citing a report from The Commonwealth Fund, a private foundation that promotes improved health care access, Nicholson said states that have Medicaid expansion are economic uncertainties. Neighboring states with Medicaid expansion received an estimated 50 percent more in federal funding per person in the wake of the crisis.
“Make no mistake, North Carolinians are paying for Medicaid expansion but it’s in other states. Our federal tax dollars are supporting Medicaid expansion in 38 states,” Smith said.
“I’ve seen many children suffer due to a lack of healthcare and it happens with alarming frequency,” Smith said. “Children end up with a health crisis that could have been prevented but the parent couldn’t afford the doctor’s visit. A small problem turns into a larger problem and the kid ends up in the emergency room.”
That is expensive, traumatic and ineffective, she said.
State Sen. Don Davis and Pitt County Commissioner Ann Floyd-Huggins are joining North Carolina Democratic Party officials today to launch a supply hub at 425 S.E. Greenville Blvd., Suite E, where regional supporters can pick up yard signs and campaign merchandise.