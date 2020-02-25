Scammers yet again are pretending to be Pitt County deputies to steal money.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday that citizens are receiving calls from a “ Lt. Eric Todd” saying the individual has missed jury duty or has a warrant and needs to send the caller money to help “clear up the situation,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The department employs a Lt. Eric Todd, the release said, but other names of other deputies have been used in the past.
The sheriff’s office reminds people that deputies do not call people to clear up warrants, orders for arrest, or jury summon mistakes.
The sheriff’s office encourages people to tell such callers they will look up the sheriff’s office number, call and ask to speak to them to confirm their identity.
Do not use the telephone number provided by the caller, instead call 830-4141, which is the sheriff’s office main number.
“Anytime anyone asks to be paid with prepaid cards from a store, please be very careful as virtually no legitimate person will ever ask for that. That is a trick of thieves,” the release said.
Individuals who believe they have been a victim of a telephone scam or who have information to assist investigators, should call 830-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.