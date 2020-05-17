Graeme Strickland has the unfortunate distinction of having his first day of kindergarten and his last days of college canceled due to unprecedented circumstances.
Back in 2003, as then 5-year-old Graeme was ready to start kindergarten at Elmhurst Elementary School, flooding forced the cancellation of the first day of classes for the first time in Pitt County Schools’ history. Last week, he was one of about 7,000 spring graduates at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who had a video watch party instead of a traditional graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Strickland, 22, a J.H. Rose High School graduate, was among a handful of Kenan-Flagler Business School graduates invited to record comments for the school’s celebration video.
“The way the semester ended was not how we wanted or expect it to,” Strickland said following a message from Dean Doug Shackelford. “... (But) our community impact is not lost within this disruption.”
The pandemic, which prompted UNC system schools to cancel in-person instruction beginning in March, was an unwelcome interruption to Strickland’s spring senior semester. A double major in business administration, along with peace war and defense, with a concentration in international security and middle eastern politics, he had looked forward to celebrating graduation with friends and family.
“I was definitely really sad about it,” he said. “The best way to describe it was it was more like a funeral than a celebration of life.
“There’s that great degree of uncertainty,” Strickland said. “It’s just really tough; I think we’re all having a hard time processing what could have been.”
For Strickland, there is some comfort in knowing that he had already accepted a job prior to the pandemic. A former intern for NBC Universal Media in New York, he was offered a position with Ernst & Young in Washington, D.C.
He said friends who were offered jobs in New York have been told they should not plan to start before January. Strickland, who had planned to move to the nation’s capital in July, expects to begin his job virtually, most likely from Greenville.
“At this point, I don’t really know when I’m supposed to start,” he said. “It’s government consulting; it’s kind of difficult because a lot of what consulting is requires travel. It requires one-on-one meetings with people, so it’s very up in the air right now.
“I’m just feeling especially fortunate not having to look for a job during a recession, during a pandemic.”
Strickland, former treasurer of UNC Young Democrats, said he will use the extra time to work on a campaign or study for graduate school exams. He wants to attend law school in a few years.
He hopes to be able to return to Chapel Hill for a graduation ceremony in the fall, though he is not convinced there will be one.
“It’s kind of a similar situation coming back around, beginning my education and ending my college career,” Strickland said. “I just thought that was really ironic.”
Still, he is spending less time thinking of what he missed and more time being grateful for the experience he had.
“I’ve enjoyed school, especially these past four years,” he said. “I’ve just seen not only a lot of academic development but a lot of personal development. I couldn’t have been more fortunate.”