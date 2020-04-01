The Pitt County Complete Count Committee had a plan.
The committee, tasked with the mission of increasing participation during the 2020 U.S. Census, planned to set up a tent and table outside the Pitt County Courthouse on April 1, Census Day, to hand out information and help people fill out the form if needed.
Instead, the Pitt County Courthouse lawn will be vacant today, as will be much of downtown Greenville and the other parts of the city’s business community, because of restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, a viral infection that attacks the lungs.
Today is National Census Day 2020 and local governments, along with the NC Counts Coalition are urging people to participate in the count.
Pitt County government and the City of Greenville are relying on social media campaigns to remind people to participate in the census.
The goal is to have 82 percent of the county’s population participate, the same participation goal as the state of North Carolina, said James Rhodes, Pitt County Planning and Development director and Pitt County Complete Count Committee chairman.
“We realized there will be a substantial amount of follow-up once the field operations start,” Rhodes said. “Those have been delayed now until April 15. That’s where the follow-up and some of the reminder notices help in bringing up the response rates.”
Carolina Demography, a division of the UNC Carolina Population Center, reported on Tuesday that North Carolina is lagging behind in census response. North Carolina, as of Monday, ranked in the bottom 15 states. On Monday, 30 percent of the state’s households had responded to the Census, compared to 33 percent nationally.
The national response had increased to 36 percent by Tuesday and North Carolina’s response was 33 percent, according to data available at www.2020Census.gov.
The gap between the state’s census participation and the nation’s grew between March 22 and March 29, said Jessica Stanford, a demographic analyst with Carolina Demography.
“It is not a very large disparity, but the trend that we are lagging behind the nation and that the gap continues to grow, I think, is what we are really concerned about,” Stanford said. “We are only in the second reporting week, so it is very early, but if that trend continues we could really have some repercussions down the line so we are sounding the warning bell early.”
One of the major fallouts involves North Carolina’s congressional representation. It is anticipated North Carolina could gain a 14th congressional seat if its population increase is large enough. It was thought the state would gain that seat following the 2010 census, but the count fell short.
Stanford said there was a small undercount in 2010 and it has been debated if that cost the state its 14th seat.
There are also repercussions for counties and municipalities, she said.
The United States has $675 billion in federal funds that are allocated to local communities based on census data, Rhodes said, such as funding for highway construction.
Pitt County’s response was 31.6 percent. It is currently ranked 51 out of 100 North Carolina counties.
As of Tuesday, 30 percent of Greenville households had responded. Nearly 41 percent of the Winterville households, the county’s Pitt County’s second largest municipality, had responded as of Tuesday.
Stanford said counties with the greatest early response rates are urban areas with significant internet coverage.
The City of Greenville, with a current estimated population of slightly more than 93,000, could reach 100,000 people with this census. Crossing that threshold could attract more retailers and potential employers.
“Now more than ever, we need to make sure that we have a complete count of all the residents of Greenville,” Greenville City Manager Ann Wall said. “Census numbers are used in so many ways including the allocation of federal resources and economic development efforts. I am hoping that everyone in the city will take a moment to complete their census forms either online, by phone, or by mail. It is important for our residents, their families, our city, and our state.”
The city also has undertaken efforts to reach out to East Carolina University students.
Students who are in school nine months out of the year and do not live with their families should be counted as residents of Greenville and Pitt County.
ECU housing provided an on-campus count and information to the regional census office in early March, before spring break, and will work with them on any follow-up questions, a university spokeswoman said. Off Campus Student Services is posting information on social media and answering questions from students who live in apartment complexes.
There is concern that since the university ordered students to return home to limit the spread of COVID-19 that they may be counted as residents of their parents’ homes instead of residents of Greenville.
Rhodes said he believes Pitt County’s numbers will increase once enumerators, individuals who visit homes to conduct counts, can begin their work. Currently the enumerators are scheduled to begin visit homes that haven’t completed the online census form starting on April 15.
Rhodes said the enumerators can carry out their work without violating the current social distancing guidelines designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“You do not have to invite the individuals into the home. You can speak to them through the doorway or whatever you feel comfortable with,” Rhodes said. “If you prefer, they can leave information and then you can fill out your questionnaire via the internet or through a hard form that will be available too.”
Rhodes said people should always ask to see identification. The enumerators should wear an identification badge and have identification on their satchels.
Letters and postcards inviting households to participate in the census went on starting mid-March. However, an individual doesn’t need an invitation to participate. People can participate online at www.my2020Cenus.gov or by calling 1-844-330-2020 up until Aug. 14.