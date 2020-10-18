The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to discuss possible limits to discharging firearms near homes at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
Commissioner Tom Coulson requested the item come before the board after being contacted by a constituent. He said he doesn’t expect any action to be taken Monday because the topic requires deliberate thought. But he believes there needs to be a discussion.
Monday’s meeting is being held via Zoom and will be broadcast live on PittTV, Suddenlink channel 13, or at https://www.youtube.com/pittcountync.
Coulson said he was contacted by a Stokes-area woman who said she was having problems with an individual who was firing a weapon on farmland near her home.
When it first happened, the woman told Coulson it frightened her. She went to the person firing the weapon and asked if they would consider moving away from her property line. The individual insulted her using multiple expletives.
“I own guns but I don’t want anybody shooting guns, 15, 20, 35 feet from my house,” she said.
Coulson said after checking with staff, he learned the county has a rule that prevents hunters from discharging their weapons within 300 feet of a residence, but no rules governing the firing of handguns, rifles or other firearms.
Several North Carolina counties, including Carteret and Lenoir, do have such regulations, he said. Staff will present research on the issue at the meeting.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- A review of Pitt County Schools facility needs survey. The school system is required to submit a facilities assessment to the state board of education every five years. This year’s assessment states that the school system has $91.9 million in needs. Its top priority is replacing the 1936 classrooms, office and media center building at A.G. Cox Middle School. The school board and county commissioners already have approved a design and bid project for the facility.
- A public hearing on a community development block grant for coronavirus funds up to $900,000.
- Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail’s COVID-19 report.
- A report on the final closeout of the Pitt County radio and paging project.
- Award of a contract to repair the cap of the county’s now-closed landfill.