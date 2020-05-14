Greenville City Council will conduct public hearings on two disputed rezoning requests and a $500,000 job creation grant during tonight’s virtual meeting.
The rezoning requests involve developers’ plans to build multi-family housing on the south side of East Fire Tower Road and duplexes on Greenville Boulevard between Allendale Drive and Dickinson Avenue.
The council meeting, which is being held remotely using Zoom, will begin at 6 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast live on Suddenlink Channel 9 or live streamed at www.greenvillenc.com
When the rezoning request for property Bobby W. Joyner owns on the south side of East Fire Tower Road near Kittrell Road came before the planning and zoning commission in February, four residents spoke in opposition because they worried about increased traffic, flooding potential and low-income housing being developed on the property.
Joyner, who is working with a developer, wants to rezone the 7.4 acres from residential agricultural to office-residential (high density multi-family). The project developer later said housing for individuals 55 and older is being planned for the property.
The planning and zoning commission recommended rezoning with a 5-3 vote.
In April the planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended a request from the heirs of John F. Moye Sr. to rezone 15 acres located south of Greenville Boulevard between Allendale Drive and Dickinson Avenue Extension from residential-agricultural to residential (medium density) with a restricted-residential overlay.
Representatives of People’s Baptist Church and Greenville Christian Academy opposed the change. Several individuals said they believed the duplex development proposed for the property would result in a crime-ridden neighborhood as had happened to several developments along nearby Kristin Drive.
It was brought up that the church had unsuccessfully tried to buy the land from the Moye heirs.
The public hearing on the job-creation grants involves renovations to the former Wells Fargo Financial Services Center, located at 1451 Thomas Langston Road. The center closed in 2018 and put about 600 people out of work.
ABC Phones of North Carolina, which is doing business as Victra, wants to open a telesales center there similar to sites in Texas, Arizona, Florida and South Carolina.
According to documents in the council’s agenda materials, “the grant would be paid to Victra only upon proof that the company made the agreed-upon investment in real property (building) which it leases and created up to 200 full-time jobs.”
The first $300,000 would be distributed as $100,000 annually between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2023, in exchange for the creation of 125 jobs. The remaining $200,000 would be distributed during the next two fiscal years, July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025, if an additional 75 jobs are recreated.
The jobs must be maintained for at least three years. If they are not, the contract has provisions requiring the company to repay the city.
According to council documents, the city’s job creation grant requires the company to pay 50 percent of employee health insurance or an equivalent benefit and must pay an average wage rate for all employees at the location equal to or greater than 100 percent of the average annual wage rate for the Greenville metropolitan statistical area.
Other public hearings on tonight’s agenda are:
- An ordinance requested by the Planning and Development Services Department to amend the city code by creating a new Mixed Use Institutional zoning district.
- An ordinance requested by Three Twenty Enterprises to amend the Future Land Use and Character Map for 8.3 acres from Commercial on the Town of Simpson’s Future Land Use Map to zoning found on Greenville’s Greenville’s Future Land Use and Character Map.
- The owner of the property, located at the southeastern corner of the intersection of East 10th Street and L. T. Hardee Road, plans to request annexation into Greenville’s city limits. One three-acre tract would remain in commercial zoning while a 5.3-acre tract would be zoned high-density residential.
- Budget presentations from Greenville Utilities Commission, Sheppard Memorial Library and the Pitt-Greenville Convention & Visitors Authority also will take place during the meeting.
The deadline for individuals who want to speak during the public hearings has passed. However, individuals can submit statements via email up to 6 p.m. today and they will be read by the city clerk into the meeting’s record. The comments read by the clerk are subject to the time limits set by the public comment and public hearing procedures.