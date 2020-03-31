Just The Facts

Anyone in an abusive relationship can call the Center for Domestic Violence Prevention at 758-4400 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call the crisis hotline anytime at 752-3811.

Visit the center's Greenville office at 111 E. Third St. from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointment needed.

“If they have been assaulted, they absolutely need to contact law enforcement,” King said. “Our law enforcement in this county is well trained and supportive of domestic violence issues.”