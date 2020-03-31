The race to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the United States has altered the daily life of almost every single American.
As restrictions continue to tighten, people grapple with new normals causing anxiety levels to rise.
For those living in abusive relationships, the added stress can become explosive, advocates said.
Laura King, executive director of the Center for Family Violence Prevention said domestic violence does not stop just because there is worldwide pandemic.
“In fact, we are concerned that stress and close confinement may actually increase the risk to victims in our community,” King said.
As a result of the crisis, King wanted to emphasize that the center and its services will be fully staffed and operational for any person who needs help, King said. The operations are exempt from state and local shelter-in-place mandates, although staff is taking all necessary precautions to prevent virus spread, she said.
“We are considered essential,” she said.
King is concerned for victims who feel they have no other option than to leave and urges them to reach out to the center to make a plan before it’s too late.
“The statistics show that when someone leaves an abuser, the chances of them being murdered goes up by 75 percent,” King said. She explained the reason is the abuser feels he has lost control.
“We want them to contact us first, so we put a plan into place for them to leave as safely as possible,” she said.
The center will help clients obtain domestic violence protective orders, which King said is essential to those wanting to leave an abuser.
“There are special times during the day when a judge is available to meet with a victim seeking a protection order. One of our victim’s advocates would go with them,” she said.
King encourages anyone who feels they are in danger, anyone who has been assaulted, or anyone living in fear to contact them. The center serves clients in Pitt, Martin and Washington counties.
Living with an abuser is already stressful, she said. Added to that is now the stress and anxiety over our health and well being.
“Stress is a big trigger for abuse,” King said. “Plus we are cooped up on top of each other, in ways that are not a part of our normal lives. It is a very difficult time. Then there is the added stress of health and finances during a time like this.
“Those situations are tough on healthy, loving relationships,” King said. “If it is not a healthy, loving relationship, it can lead to a very dangerous situation.”
She said the center already has seen a slight uptick in abuse cases, but she also knows the stress has just begun for many.
“Our concern is the safety of people in these situations,” she added.
King said the first step is to call the center at 758-4400 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Our advocates and counselors are working from home, but they will come in and meet with people when needed,” she said.
After hours, the Center has a 24-hour crisis hotline. That number is 752-3811.
“We respond to that, even if it is the middle of the night,” she said.
There are some situations in which they tell victims to immediately call the police. Others are taken directly the safe house. Sometimes an appointment is made to talk with someone the next day.
“We want people to reach out to us for help, before it is too late,” King said.
The center has Spanish-speaking counselors and advocates and a language service if there are language barriers.
King said the center follows guidelines from the World Health Organization.
“We want people to know at the safe house we are practicing new levels of sanitation, just like everyone else,” she said. “We are taking every possible precaution with new clients coming in — to protect our new folks and those already there.”
King said she also knows there are times when a victim can’t make a call if their abuser always is at home.
She urges those people to come by the center’s Greenville office at 111 E. Third St. from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointment needed.
“If they have been assaulted, they absolutely need to contact law enforcement,” King said. “Our law enforcement in this county is well trained and supportive of domestic violence issues.”
King said she understands there are times victims won’t leave an abusive relationship because they do not want to leave their pets behind.
“We don’t always have a solution for that, but we do work with a boarding service and some vets that can help,” she said. “It is not always a guarantee, but we do try to help with animals. It is important we keep them safe, too. Animal abuse goes hand-in-hand with domestic abuse. Animals can be just as persecuted as humans can be.”
Stephanie Pridgen, adult counselor and supervisor, echoed King’s encouragement to those in crisis situations to call or come by the office.
“Even during difficult times like this, know there is hope,” she said. “We are there to help in any way we can. There are services in place to help — especially during difficult times.”
Pridgen said that when stress is high, whole families can be at risk.
“If there are children living with an abuser, it can lead to child abuse. Child abuse needs to be reported immediately to social services” she said.
King said conversations about domestic violence have to continue.
“The more the community knows, the more we talk about domestic violence, the safer our citizens will be,” she said. “I feel like this is an issue that has been swept under the rug for a long time. The only way to stop it, is to keep talking about it.”