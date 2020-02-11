A Greenville man who allegedly sold drugs to a woman who overdosed and died in a Greenville hotel room on July 31, 2016, accepted a plea offer on Thursday rather than being tried for first-degree murder, the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office reported on Tuesday.
Ernest Lee Thompson, 62, 102 Singletree Drive, was initially charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Kaelyn Danielle Rich, who was found dead in a hotel room at the Baymont Inn and Suites, 3439 S. Memorial Drive.
Greenville police officers determined Rich died from an apparent heroin overdose and detectives developed significant evidence that helped them identify Thompson as Rich’s drug supplier. Thompson was arrested on Sept. 15, 2016.
Thompson pled guilty to trafficking in heroin by possession, involuntary manslaughter, and two counts of Possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin. Thompson was sentenced to a between 7-11 years in prison.
Thompson also received a fine of $50,000.
The district attorney’s office said in a news release that the charges stemmed from four separate incidents, one of which resulted in Rich’s death.
If the case had been tried, the state’s evidence would have shown that Thompson continued dealing drugs after he made bond on that case, the release said.
Thompson had a lengthy criminal history but was in poor health at the time of his plea. Futrell who worked extensively on Thompson’s cases considered Thompson’s history, health, and age, in addition to the facts and evidentiary issues of each case, in arranging the plea, the release said.