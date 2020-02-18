The owner of farmland off of East Fire Tower Road that was subject to a contested rezoning request last year now wants to rezone property that he owns on the opposite side of the road.
The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission will weigh the request of Bobby W. Joyner at its meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. today in the Greenville City Council chambers.
Joyner wants to rezone 7.4 acres of property located on the south side of East Fire Tower Road east of Kittrell Road from residential-agricultural to office-residential high density multifamily zoning.
Last year, Joyner successfully petitioned the city to rezone 13 acres of farmland off East Fire Tower Road, next to Meeting Place subdivision, from residential-agricultural to office-residential (high density multi-family).
Residents in nearby subdivisions opposed the request because of the number of cars high density development would add to East Fire Tower Road. Traffic already exceeds the road’s designed capacity, and the state transportation department plans to widen Fire Tower and Portertown Roads in the coming years.
The request led to a split vote on the city council, requiring Mayor P.J. Connelly to cast the deciding vote in favor of rezoning.
According to staff, the new rezoning request is in compliance with the city’s land-use plan. Also on today’s agenda:
Rocky Russell Development is seeking approval on a preliminary plat for “Fieldstone Section 2,” a new development located at the current terminus of Sweet Bay Drive in the Fieldstone Subdivision, west of Allen Road.
A preliminary plat is a map showing the layout of a proposed subdivision and the characteristics of the property and the land that surrounds it.
The proposed plat consists of 37 lots totaling nearly 14 acres.
The commission also will review additional text amendments to the city code governing the display of flags at homes and businesses in the city.
The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the changes during its January meeting with some adjustments recommended.
Today’s amendments include the recommendations.
Staff proposed updating the city’s flag ordinance to make it more compatible with how businesses and residences are using flags.
The previous policy was described as “one size fits all.” The modified policy permits different size flags, quantities and locations.