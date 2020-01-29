A business professor veered from his traditional economic forecast presentation to call on Pitt County government to join the Greenville-ENC Alliance.
Rick Niswander, professor of accounting and former vice chancellor of administration and finance at East Carolina University, made his plea on Tuesday his 11th annual Economic Forecast Luncheon delivered to the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.
Niswander was discussing Pitt County’s drop in the state commerce department’s country distress ranking.
“I am going to give you the facts and do a little preaching,” Niswander said. “This has got to be a wake-up call that we need to work together.”
The distress rankings are based on a county’s ranking in four areas: unemployment, median household income, population growth and adjusted property tax base per capita. On the ranking scale, 100 is the best and 1 the worst.
Pitt County’s overall ranking was 33, putting it among the 40 lowest-ranked counties, or Tier 1 counties. Pitt previously had been a Tier 2, or average county.
Pitt County dropped in the state’s county distress rankings because its population growth has been smaller than the growth in similar counties; nearly 3.6 percent between 2015-18 compared to nearly 9 percent in Johnston County and nearly 8 percent in Pender County.
Pitt County’s unemployment rate from November 2018 to October 2019 was 4.38 percent, which also is higher than the state average.
In previous years, the rankings assessment had adjustment factors that put other counties among the lowest 40 in the state, he said. Without the factors, Pitt County would have dropped to Tier 1 in 2017 or 2018, Niswander said.
Niswander scoffed at the argument that the Tier 1 status now qualifies Pitt County for more state economic incentives.
“You don’t need to be one of the least economically viable counties to get more money and think that is a good thing,” Niswander said.
A Raleigh television station reported that the bulk of economic incentives offered by the state were spent in Wake and Mecklenburg counties.
Economic development today is more than industrial development and the Pitt County Development Commission is, by statute, limited to industrial development, he said. The alliance can step in and work in areas that are off limits to the development commission.
“We can’t rely solely on what we did in the past to get us to the future,” he said.
The United States, including North Carolina, has lost millions of manufacturing jobs in the economy but the country is producing more products, Niswander said. That’s because production lines are automated. However, automated production needs individuals with skills to operate and repair advanced technology.
The growth in the nation’s economy is in the areas of technology and “knowledge economy,” where the production of goods and services is based on knowledge activities.
“You can’t ignore manufacturing but the future is more than manufacturing,” he said.
With manufacturing jobs declining, Niswander said, Greenville and Pitt County should look to promote entrepreneurship and small business development, which ECU’s Miller School of Entrepreneurship is leading.
Beyond Pitt County joining the alliance, there needs to be more outreach to work with surrounding counties to grow the region, Niswander said. A place like Asheville thrives because surrounding counties also are thriving, he said.
Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott said Niswander’s comments were “very thought-provoking” and his recommendations “are in line with where the county is moving.”
“He talked about collaboration and we are in the talking mode about a memorandum of understanding between Pitt County and the Greenville-ENC Alliance,” Elliott said. “That is in motion right now. Nothing has been committed to at this point.
“We are waiting for language proposals to be developed and then we will bring it back to the development commission and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners,” Elliott said.
“We continue to be a magnet but the magnet isn’t drawing a lot from the center of the state,” Niswander said.
One challenge is two of Greenville’s largest employers — ECU and Vidant Medical Center — aren’t hiring as many people as they one did, Niswander said. ECU has 5,800 full-time equivalent employees, he said. Last year the university hired 21 people and only 262 people were hired in the last six years.
There was a time the university would hire 200 people a year, he said.
While Vidant doesn’t make its employment figures public, Niswander said he suspects it has a similar patterns.
Given the current political climate, he said he doesn’t see either institution getting the financial support that spurs more job growth.
As for his 2020 economic forecast, Niswander said there is a fairly low probability of recession in 2020 but this is probably the last year he can say that. When this month ends, the United States will have had 127 months of economic expansion, the longest on record.
It will go for a little longer, he said, but growth is slowing in China and it’s unclear how bans related to the spread of the coronavirus may affect trade.
There also are high debt levels for governments, corporations and households around the world, which is deteriorating the quality of credit. Corporations also are seeing lower growth.
Niswander advised the audience to turn out the rhetoric from Washington and Raleigh. He also shared his traditional final comment; “Take a deep breath; don’t hyperventilate; turn off the screaming heads on TV.”
Chamber Board of Directors Chairman Chris Padgett said this year’s event brought out a record-setting 270 participants.